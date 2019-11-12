Tuesday, November 12, 2019Back to
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2019: How to download and send themed WhatsApp stickers

You can send Guru Nanak Jayanti themed WhatsApp stickers, here is how you can find ad download them from Play Store.


Nov 12, 2019

Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh religion, was born today 550 years ago. This day is an auspicious occasion for the community. This day is celebrated by visiting Gurudwaras, seeking blessings, and families getting together. If you are away from home you can too celebrate this day with some themed WhatsApp stickers for the occasion.

You can find Guru Nanak Jayanti themed WhatsApp stickers on Play Store.

All you need to do is head to the Play Store and look for ‘WhatsApp Stickers for Guru Nanak Jayanti’ or something on the same lines to find stickers, apps, wallpapers, and even message generators for use on WhatsApp. You will come across a list of apps, select as many as you want and install.

Make sure that you go through the reviews of these apps as that can prove to be helpful when you are deciding which app is better.

Now open the app and tap on "+" or "Add" that appears in front of your preferred set of stickers. Now, these stickers are added to your WhatsApp and are ready to use.

Now go to WhatsApp and in a chat window, tap the emoji button and then select stickers option, you will find the stickers pack that you have installed, just tap and send.

You can choose apps like Sikh Stickers, Punjabi Sticker For Whatsapp, and Guru Nanak Dev ji Gurpurab Sticker WAStickerApps.

