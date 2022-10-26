Wednesday, October 26, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Guided Frame on Google Pixel 7: Who is it for and how to use it?

Guided Frame really simplifies taking selfies for those individuals who are visually impaired.


FP TrendingOct 26, 2022 17:29:29 IST

The Google Pixel 7 has a wider selfie camera and a better main camera than the Pixel 6a. A faster Tensor G2 chip powers the phone series. With Tensor G2, the phone not just captures the night light pictures quicker but also with details and better clarity. According to Google, the Pixel 7 series captures photos with accurate skin tones. It has brought us various new camera-focused features. One of those features is Guided Frame.

_Guided Frame on Google Pixel 7_ Who is it for and how to use it_

This feature uses the Pixel 7’s front-facing camera along with Google’s TalkBack mode, to help your phone to take selfies even if you can’t necessarily see the process clearly. With TalkBack, there are a few extra implementations that a selfie has. First of all, your phone will vibrate at different times to help you in identifying when the camera is actually framing your face properly. Along with that, you will be audibly guided by your pixel to let you know where to move your head for the best shot.

For whom is the Guided Frame feature?

The feature is an interplay of hardware and software, and it works with Android’s TalkBack screen reader to help in guiding a visually-impaired person to get into the best positioning for a good selfie. It really simplifies taking selfies for those individuals who are visually impaired.

How to enable the Guided Frame feature?

Step 1: On your pixel, go to the settings.

Step 2: Scroll down and look for accessibility.

Step 3: Tap on “TalkBack”.

Step 4: Tap on “Use TalkBack” for turning it on.

Step 5: Tap on “TalkBack shortcut” to turn on the quick shortcut.

From there, hold your volume buttons down for 2 seconds. TalkBack should turn on and limit the touch capabilities of your phone. If you double-tap the power button, you should open the camera app.

When the camera is open, you can choose the camera switch button and get guided photos. Your Pixel will audibly provide you instructions to frame your face. On top of that, the phone will vibrate to let you know when the shot looks good. Once you’re ready, a 3-second countdown will start.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google

Google Pixel 7 series are the first Android phones to support 64-bit apps, won't be able to run 32-bit apps

Oct 17, 2022
Google Pixel 7 series are the first Android phones to support 64-bit apps, won't be able to run 32-bit apps

science

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Artificial Intelligence

A new lease of life: Swedish ML engineer develops AI tool to colourise black-and-white photos automatically

Oct 24, 2022
Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Artificial Intelligence

Elon Musk or Enola Musk? Someone used AI to generate gender-swapped images of celebs, and they are hilarious

Oct 21, 2022
For the first time, a black hole was caught

Black holes

For the first time, a black hole was caught "burping out" remnants of a star it devoured

Oct 14, 2022
NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

NASA DART Mission

NASA’s DART Mission a huge success, has successfully altered asteroid’s orbit by about 10 metres

Oct 12, 2022