Gudi Padwa 2020: Here is how you can download and share themed WhatsApp stickers

You can download third-party apps from Play Store and share Gudi Padwa-themed WhatsApp stickers.


tech2 News StaffMar 25, 2020 11:57:11 IST

The Maharashtrian new year aka Gudi Padwa is celebrated today. While you are advised to stay in your homes due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, do not let it bring you down. You can still wish your loved ones sitting afar by sending them Gudi Padwa themed WhatsApp stickers.

You can download Gudi Padwa themed WhatsApp stickers from Play Sore. Image: Pixabay.

All you need to do is go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for Gudi Padwa" or something on similar lines. Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once installed, open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Now you can head to WhatsApp and open the stickers option and the stickers should be there for you to use. Deleting the stickers app will not delete the stickers from your collection that you have already sent to your contacts.

Some sticker apps that we'd recommend include Gudi Padwa StickersGudi Padwa WhatsApp Stickers and Gudi Padwa Stickers For Whatsapp.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


