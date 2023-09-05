GTA 6 may launch in Oct 2024, reveals leaked voice message from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick

It’s no secret that GTA 6 has been in development for quite a while. Some eagle-eyed gamers even got a sneak peek of leaked gameplay videos from Rockstar’s confidential data. But when it comes to official announcements, Rockstar has been pretty tight-lipped. The only tidbit we got was from Take-Two Interactive, their parent company, during an earnings call, hinting at a possible GTA 6 release in 2024 or 2025.

Now, there’s a fresh leak that’s got fans buzzing. Word on the digital street is that Grand Theft Auto 6 might finally get an official announcement next month, in October 2023. Why October? Well, it’s the 10-year anniversary of GTA V, so it’d be a fitting time. And here’s the kicker—the leak suggests that we could be playing GTA 6 as soon as October 2024.

This exciting scoop comes from an X user named GTA6posts, who’s been regularly dropping leaked videos, images, and all sorts of tantalizing stuff about Rockstar’s next big thing, Grand Theft Auto VI.

The uploader made several attempts to convince the community of the video’s authenticity. Some fans bought into the idea, while others remained sceptical, suggesting that the voice in the clip might have been generated by artificial intelligence.

Interestingly, Take-Two Interactive stepped in and removed the video from the profile, citing a copyright issue. Now, the community seems to be split right down the middle, with some still debating whether the claim was genuine or simply a hoax.

While this leak is certainly intriguing, it’s essential to approach it with caution. Our previous coverage on GTA 6’s release date has hinted at similar timeframes. It appears that various leaks and rumors surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI are aligning. The possibility of GTA 6’s official announcement happening next month is gaining momentum.

However, we must remember that Rockstar Games has not provided any official statements yet. Consequently, it’s crucial to take GTA 6 leaks with a grain of salt. Even though this leak seems to corroborate other reports, it’s entirely plausible that it could be fabricated. AI technology can easily generate entirely fake audio using only a few voice samples, even mimicking the voices of politicians. So, the “voice note leak” attributed to Take-Two Interactive’s CEO might indeed have been artificially created. Nevertheless, the copyright notice raises questions about its authenticity.

It’s essential to keep in mind that the release or announcement date for Grand Theft Auto 6 depends on the game’s development cycle. While a 2024 release is suggested if an announcement is made next month, unexpected hiccups during development could lead to significant delays. So, it’s important to manage your expectations accordingly. Gamers may still have a considerable wait ahead before they can dive into GTA 6.