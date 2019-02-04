Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

GSMA proposes crisis meeting to discuss Huawei’s 5G equipment ban in the EU

The European Commission is weighing a de-facto ban on Huawei’s 5G network equipment due to security concerns

Reuters Feb 04, 2019 07:39:43 IST

Mobile communications industry body GSMA has proposed a crisis meeting to discuss a plan to ban Huawei 5G equipment in the European Union amid mounting industry concerns that such a move could set operators back by years.

Mobile communication industry body GSMA considers crisis meeting over Huawei Technologies. Image: Reuters

Mobile communication industry body GSMA considers crisis meeting over Huawei Technologies. Image: Reuters

The European Commission is weighing a de-facto ban on Huawei’s 5G network equipment for next-generation mobile networks due to security concerns, sources told Reuters. Some Western countries, including the United States and Australia, have restricted Huawei from building next-generation mobile networks and Germany is considering whether to do so.

GSMA Director General, Mats Granryd, had written to members proposing to put the debate around Huawei onto the agenda of its next board meeting, a spokesman for the federation told Reuters on Saturday.

The meeting will be held in late February on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress, the industry’s biggest annual gathering, in Barcelona.

“It is to be confirmed for now,” he said.

As many operators are relying on Huawei to build out 5G networks, a de-facto ban would be a considerable setback for Europe’s efforts to stay competitive in communications, with implications for connected factories, self-driving cars and medical technology.

Deutsche Telekom has said it would set its plans to roll out the new services back by two years.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

Huawei

Canada undecided over banning Huawei's 5G telecom equipment in its country

Jan 30, 2019

Huawei

Huawei CFO Meng appears for hearing at Canadian court as US seeks extradition

Jan 30, 2019

Huawei

China warns EU that excluding Huawei's telecom equipment could hamper 5G

Jan 28, 2019

Huawei P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Lite may come with 1080p+ display, 20 MP triple-camera setup

Feb 01, 2019

Huawei

Huawei charged by the US for stealing trade secrets and violating Iran sanctions

Jan 29, 2019

Huawei

Republic Day sale: Huawei P20 Lite gets Rs 7,000 discount on Amazon till 31 January

Jan 26, 2019

science

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019