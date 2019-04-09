Reuters

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Great Hill Partners said on Monday it has acquired Gizmodo Media Group (GMG) and The Onion from Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Univision got control of many of GMG sites through its $135 million purchase of U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media LLC in a bankruptcy auction in 2016.

Monday's deal comes less than a year after Univision said it would explore a sale of GMG and The Onion.

Great Hill said it would rename the newly acquired assets G/O Media Inc and appointed former chief executive officer of Forbes.com Jim Spanfeller as its head.

The GMG digital portfolio includes Gizmodo, Jezebel, Deadspin and Lifehacker.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.