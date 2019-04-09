Tuesday, April 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Great Hill Partners buys Gizmodo and The Onion from Univision

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Great Hill Partners said on Monday it has acquired Gizmodo Media Group (GMG) and The Onion from Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc for an undisclosed amount. Univision got control of many of GMG sites through its $135 million purchase of U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media LLC in a bankruptcy auction in 2016

ReutersApr 09, 2019 00:07:28 IST

Great Hill Partners buys Gizmodo and The Onion from Univision

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Great Hill Partners said on Monday it has acquired Gizmodo Media Group (GMG) and The Onion from Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc for an undisclosed amount.

Univision got control of many of GMG sites through its $135 million purchase of U.S. internet publisher Gawker Media LLC in a bankruptcy auction in 2016.

Monday's deal comes less than a year after Univision said it would explore a sale of GMG and The Onion.

Great Hill said it would rename the newly acquired assets G/O Media Inc and appointed former chief executive officer of Forbes.com Jim Spanfeller as its head.

The GMG digital portfolio includes Gizmodo, Jezebel, Deadspin and Lifehacker.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



The journey of India's first female professional poker player


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review


also see

Newstracker

Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings

Mar 26, 2019
Apple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
Oil prices mixed on economic slowdown fears, supply hopes

Newstracker

Oil prices mixed on economic slowdown fears, supply hopes

Mar 26, 2019
Gold hits three-week high as global growth fears lift safe-haven appeal

Newstracker

Gold hits three-week high as global growth fears lift safe-haven appeal

Mar 26, 2019
Global Markets: World stocks sink on economic worries, U.S. yields fall

Newstracker

Global Markets: World stocks sink on economic worries, U.S. yields fall

Mar 26, 2019
Apple launches credit card with Goldman Sachs

Newstracker

Apple launches credit card with Goldman Sachs

Mar 26, 2019
Oil prices little changed as economic slowdown fears tempered

Newstracker

Oil prices little changed as economic slowdown fears tempered

Mar 26, 2019

science

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Moon Mission

Israel's Beresheet mission captures stunning glimpse of the Moon's far side and Earth

Apr 08, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Martian Eclipse

Stunning solar eclipse by Martian moons captured in images by NASA's Curiosity rover

Apr 08, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 mission on hold after moon lander Vikram damaged during tests

Apr 08, 2019