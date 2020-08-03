FP Studio

The future is here and our devices are only set to get smarter, faster and not surprisingly more expensive. Yet, for the savvy tech user on a shoe-string budget, there is good news! Your perfect tool might just be around the corner and at a price tag you won’t be able to resist.

Yes, it's true! HONOR MagicBook 15 was launched in India on July 31st on Flipkart. Given that the brand already makes some of the most popular smartphones in the country, its notebook promises some fantastic features at an incredible price point.

For starters, Indian consumers can look forward to getting their hands on India's first laptop under INR 50k to feature 3 breakthrough innovations with a pop-up web camera, 65 W Fast Charging Type C, and a fingerprint scanning power button! But that is not all. Look closely, and there are a host of other innovations to help you be more productive and stay entertained longer and more efficiently than ever before.

Ultra-lightweight & stunning design

The most useful notebooks of today give you the best of both worlds - portability and unparalleled performance from anywhere. Weighing in at just 1.53kgs, this 16.9mm thin and light machine features an exceptional build quality, is powered by AMD's Ryzen chipset, and will run on Windows 10 OS. All the form and function you need from one device.

Built for the savvy professional or the hip enthusiast of today, the Azure Blue Chamfer design is minimalist yet distinctive and gives the product a tangible, premium finish.



All-day Battery Life

Featuring a 65W Fast Charger and USB Type-C Connector, running out of charge halfway through your favourite series or presentation won't happen anymore. In fact, you can charge your MagicBook to up to 53% in just half an hour. How fantastic!

15.6" HONOR - FullView Display

The 5.3mm ultra-narrow bezel size of HONOR MagicBook 15 is built for pure viewing pleasure with 87% screen-to-body ratio and IPS Display, 1920x1080 FHD Display, 16:9 aspect ratio with 178 degree viewing angle, A fully laminated display cuts glare and reflection even in harsh sunlight. At the same time, the TÜV Rheinland certified display reduces excessive blue light to give you hours of safe and comfortable reading.

Effortless functioning and efficiency

With every slim notebook comes the question - will it be able to keep up? Well, this one is more than capable with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, 8GB DDR4 dual-channel 8GB RAM, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics card. Now you've got more power and support to do everything from basic to advanced tasks all from the same device.

HONOR MagicBook 15 also comes with an ultra-fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive that has up to five times faster read speed than a standard SATA SSD drive. You'll find Multi-tasking and moving between tasks and apps is a breeze as you can now flip open the lid and get started instantly.

Also, with HONOR’s efficient S-shaped fan design and 49% more number of fan blades, the HONOR MagicBook 15 allows users to work for prolonged hours without the device getting heated up. The thinner blades ensures an effective airflow (38% increased) and boosts the fan performance with 38% heat dissipation.

Easy protection

Stop writing down your passwords and worrying about your webcam turning on by mistake. The built-in fingerprint scanner on the power button uses your biometrics to give you an added level of security and accessibility by letting you log in with just a tap of a finger.

When it comes to webcams, instead of staring you in the face, this one is ingeniously tucked into the keyboard, as a unique privacy safeguard. Access it when you need it or forget about it altogether.

Multi-Screen collaboration with HONOR Magic-link 2.0

Expand your ability to get more tasks done efficiently with the HONOR Magic-link 2.0. Cross-collaboration between your HONOR smartphone and HONOR MagicBook 15 is as simple as a single tap. Share screens, clipboards, or files and pick up where you left off smoothly irrespective of which device you are working on. This feature is compatible with NFC-enabled smartphones, i.e. HONOR and HUAWEI phones running EMUI 10 or above.

Finally, being able to get started is essential. HONOR understands this natively, and every HONOR Magicbook 15 comes with pre-installed Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all HONOR MagicBook 15 users will get a free 1 month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription.

If you're looking for a phenomenal upgrade and a device that truly expands your horizons, there is no better time than now to grab the stylish and powerful HONOR MagicBook 15. Available on Flipkart, from August 6th midnight onwards and 5th August, 2020 8.00 pm onwards for early access members, you can grab it at the phenomenal introductory price of just INR 39,990; first sale offer after INR 3000 discount from launched price of INR 42990.

With the option of a 12-month No Cost EMI and upto INR 13,000 off on product exchange, young professionals and students shouldn’t miss the chance to get their hands on an incredible device.

