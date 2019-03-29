Friday, March 29, 2019Back to
GPU Turbo 3.0 adds support for popular Android game titles in EMUI 9.1 udpate

GPU Turbo 3.0 adds support for popular Android game titles including Fortnite, Real Racing 3 and more.

tech2 News StaffMar 29, 2019 15:56:59 IST

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor introduced the in-house GPU Turbo technology in June last year with the Honor Play. The software basically optimizes the graphics pipeline, removing performance barriers between the phone’s ‘graphics processing hardware’ and software running on it.

Honor 10. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

Folks at XDA Developers noted that ever since its launch the GPU Turbo technology has been updated a ‘couple of times’ for performance improvements. Huawei has now announced GPU Turbo 3.0 bringing support for 19 Android games including Fortnite, Real Racing 3, PES2019 among others.

The GPU Turbo 3.0 which comes as a part of Huawei’s latest Android 9 Pie based EMUI 9.1 firmware version was announced alongside Huawei’s new flagship P30 series. As per the report, the number of Android game titles which can use GPU Turbo has been increased from 6 to 25. The current listicle includes the following games — Fortnite, Knives Out, Battle Bay, Crazy Taxi, Real Racing 3, Into the Dead 2, NBA 2K19, Dragon Nest M, Duel Links, PES2019, DRAGON BALL LEGENDS, FIFA Mobile, Free Fire, Minecraft, Helix, Plants vs. Zombie Heroes, Subway Surfers, Brawl Stars, Speed Drifters.  Meanwhile, the GPU Turbo 2.0 already has support for six titles including PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Vainglory, Arena of Valor, Rules of Survival and NBA 2K18.

Huawei claims that the third-gen GPU Turbo technology cuts down on chipset power consumption by 10 per cent and optimizes the “underlying system performance” to provide a smooth gaming experience.

The GPU Turbo technology is said to provide up to 60 per cent more performance than the previous graphics framework. This means that phones with the software can render better gaming performance with stable frame rates and improved image quality. The GPU Turbo even reduces the energy consumption by up to 30 per cent. Notably, Honor’s former flagship model, Honor 10 was the first smartphone that received the update. Honor later rolled out the GPU Turbo software on Honor 7X and Honor 9 Lite.

As for the current GPU Turbo 3.0, the software is exclusive to the premium Huawei P30 series, however, it is expected to roll out to other Huawei and Honor smartphones with the EMUI 9.1 update.

