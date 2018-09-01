Saturday, September 01, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 01 September, 2018 18:32 IST

GPS will soon track even centimetre-level precise positioning on smartphones

Researchers say that improved GPS will revolutionise applications that require cm-level positioning.

A team of scientists has been successful in significantly improving the accuracy of the global positioning system (GPS) in smartphones.

By combining signals from four different Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSSs), researchers from the University of Otago, New Zealand in collaboration with Curtin University, Australia demonstrated that it is possible to achieve centimetre (cm)-level precise positioning on a smartphone.

"It's all down to the mathematics we applied to make the most of the relatively low-cost technology smartphones use to receive GNSS signals. We believe this new capability will revolutionise applications that require cm-level positioning," said Dr Robert Odolinski from the University of Otago.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

The new approach uses only one of two frequencies but collects data from more satellites, for what is called a "multi-constellation" GNSS solution.

The extra data -- and clever maths -- is used to improve the positions without adding cost.

Dr Odolinski, along with Curtin University professor Peter Teunissenand, has shown this approach can work in smartphones too, producing competitive results compared to dual-frequency GPS solutions.

"This significant reduction in costs when using smartphones can increase the number of receivers that can be deployed, which will revolutionize a range of disciplines requiring centimetre-level positioning, including precise car navigation, surveying and geophysics (deformation monitoring)," he noted in a paper that appeared in the Journal of Geodesy.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018
ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look

ASUS ZenBooks and FlipBooks from IFA 2018 | First Look
Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018

Polaroid Moto Mod First Look | IFA 2018
Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018

Sony Xperia XZ3 specifications | IFA 2018
Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018

Motorola One Power first look | IFA 2018
LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018

LG G7 One First Look | IFA 2018
Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018

Sony's Aibo robot dog is just too cute | IFA 2018
How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science

How to Clean Your Phone Safely in Under 15 minutes | Tech2 Science
How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail

How to recall, schedule and send self-destructing emails on Gmail
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

also see

NewsTracker

Railways not to roll back flexi-fare scheme; only applicable in 1.5% of mail, express trains, say official

Aug 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Delhi High Court warns AAP govt of strict action if scheme to regulate cabs is not set up by November end

Aug 22, 2018

NewsTracker

Indian economy likely to grow at 7.4% in FY19, says economic policy think-tank NCAER

Aug 27, 2018

NewsTracker

G Satheesh Reddy appointed as DRDO chief: Aerospace scientist is actively involved in ballistic missile programme

Aug 27, 2018

Katherine Johnson

NASA's 'human-computer' Katherine Johnson celebrates her 100th birthday

Aug 27, 2018

NewsTracker

UK Brexit secretary says country to take unilateral action, adopt EU rules in some sectors if Brussels refuses to strike deal

Aug 23, 2018

science

Neuroscience

Scientists have located the biological clock that affects our perception of time

Sep 01, 2018

Gene Therapy

CRISPR gene-editing successfully stops muscle-eating disease in young dogs

Sep 01, 2018

Environment

Dal Lake in Kashmir harbours bacteria that can degrade pesticides, study finds

Sep 01, 2018

Daylight Savings

EU wants the controversial ritual of seasonal clock changes abolished

Sep 01, 2018