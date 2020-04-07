Tuesday, April 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Govt rubbishes rumours over WhatsApp tick marks, urges people to be beware of 'fake' information

PIB Fact Check, a Twitter handle that counters misinformation on government policies, said that "messages circulating on social media reading 'WhatsApp info regarding tick marks' are fake


FP TrendingApr 07, 2020 20:49:58 IST

WhatsApp and other social media apps have emerged into a breeding ground for fake news and misinformation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Govt rubbishes rumours over WhatsApp tick marks, urges people to be beware of fake information

Representational image. Reuters

Most lately, a viral message has began circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the instant messaging service has introduced a new system where it would let users know if their messages might land them in trouble.

The message also makes false claims that ticks are being used as part of the system to categorise messages on WhatsApp.

As per the message, three blue ticks indicate that the government has noticed a particular message, two blue and one red tick means the government can take action on that particular message.

One blue and two red ticks gives the hint that the government can initiate action over the message, and three red ticks mean that the government has begun action and a court will summon the individual, the message claimed.

The government on Tuesday rubbished such rumours with a post on Twitter.

PIB Fact Check, a Twitter handle that counters misinformation on government policies, said, "Messages circulating on social media reading 'WhatsApp info regarding √ tick marks' is #FAKE."

The tweet also urged people to be beware of such rumours.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp too on its part has narrowed down the limit of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time to combat the spread of fake news on its platform.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Coronavirus

Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion

Mar 25, 2020
Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion
Coronavirus Outbreak: Domino's Pizza, ITC Foods join hands to deliver essentials items during lockdown

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: Domino's Pizza, ITC Foods join hands to deliver essentials items during lockdown

Apr 02, 2020
Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Value Added Service packs for Mumbai circle

Vodafone

Vodafone Idea launches new Rs 47, Rs 67, Rs 78 Value Added Service packs for Mumbai circle

Apr 03, 2020
Jalandhar locals get view of snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks 213-km away thanks to clear air from lockdown; images go viral

NewsTracker

Jalandhar locals get view of snow-clad Dhauladhar peaks 213-km away thanks to clear air from lockdown; images go viral

Apr 04, 2020
Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

Google Doodle

Google Doodle series to thank coronavirus heroes like food delivery workers, teachers over the next two weeks

Apr 07, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: From Nikon's photography classes to Yale's well-being course, six online lessons to take during lockdown

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: From Nikon's photography classes to Yale's well-being course, six online lessons to take during lockdown

Apr 06, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020