WhatsApp and other social media apps have emerged into a breeding ground for fake news and misinformation during the coronavirus lockdown.

Most lately, a viral message has began circulating on WhatsApp claiming that the instant messaging service has introduced a new system where it would let users know if their messages might land them in trouble.

The message also makes false claims that ticks are being used as part of the system to categorise messages on WhatsApp.

As per the message, three blue ticks indicate that the government has noticed a particular message, two blue and one red tick means the government can take action on that particular message.

One blue and two red ticks gives the hint that the government can initiate action over the message, and three red ticks mean that the government has begun action and a court will summon the individual, the message claimed.

The government on Tuesday rubbished such rumours with a post on Twitter.

PIB Fact Check, a Twitter handle that counters misinformation on government policies, said, "Messages circulating on social media reading 'WhatsApp info regarding √ tick marks' is #FAKE."

The tweet also urged people to be beware of such rumours.

#Fake News Alert ! Messages circulating on Social Media reading 'WhatsApp info regarding √ tick marks' is #FAKE.#PIBFactCheck : No! The Government is doing no such thing. The message is #FAKE. Beware of rumours! pic.twitter.com/GAGEnbOLdY — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 7, 2020

Meanwhile, WhatsApp too on its part has narrowed down the limit of frequently forwarded messages to one chat at a time to combat the spread of fake news on its platform.

