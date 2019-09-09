Monday, September 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Govt may make it mandatory for Google, Facebook, others to share user data

Reportedly, a final decision on this will be taken after an 'exhaustive' consultation process.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 11:08:33 IST

The Indian government is reportedly mulling over making it mandatory for tech company like Google, Facebook, and Amazon, to share the public data of users.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) is apparently working on issuing new guidelines under the Information Technology Act which will require tech giants to share freely available data or the public information that they collate in the course of their operations, including traffic, buying and illness patterns, according to a report by The Economic Times.

Govt may make it mandatory for Google, Facebook, others to share user data

Google Search. Image: Google

Reportedly, the tech companies will have to share this information with anyone in the country seeking access to it, including government and private entities. These companies could actually monetise public data that they gather.

We have reached out to MeitY to learn more about these new guidelines.

A MeitY official apparently said that currently this is only being mulled over and a "final decision will be taken only after an 'exhaustive' consultation process."

Apparently, the official said that "these big tech companies certainly were the first ones to come up with the idea and do the work, so just like in critical medicines, they should have the right to charge an economic fee for sharing it."

In addition to that, these new guidelines will reportedly also talk about the 'universal access to the database generated from its citizens'.

The govt apparently wants to do this to promote healthy competition.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook to be probed by US state Attorneys General for possible antitrust violations

Sep 06, 2019
Facebook to be probed by US state Attorneys General for possible antitrust violations
Tencent unveils new WeChat social media app tailor-made for drivers in China

Tencent

Tencent unveils new WeChat social media app tailor-made for drivers in China

Aug 26, 2019
Apple apologises for keeping Siri recordings, announces sweeping changes to review process

Apple

Apple apologises for keeping Siri recordings, announces sweeping changes to review process

Aug 29, 2019
Apple should have split up a long time ago, big tech is too big: Steve Wozniak

Apple

Apple should have split up a long time ago, big tech is too big: Steve Wozniak

Aug 29, 2019
Weibo takes down Instagram-like app Oasis after reports of plagiarising the logo

Weibo

Weibo takes down Instagram-like app Oasis after reports of plagiarising the logo

Sep 05, 2019
Singapore steps up efforts to grow tech sector, seeks more foreign talent as economy stumbles; trade minister says locals will also benefit

NewsTracker

Singapore steps up efforts to grow tech sector, seeks more foreign talent as economy stumbles; trade minister says locals will also benefit

Sep 02, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019