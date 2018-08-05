Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 4 August inaugurated the Secondary Data Centre of National Data Repository (NDR) and a new facility of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Bhubaneswar.

The NDR is a first of its kind in eastern India.

The Secondary Data Centre (SDC), which is going to be operational at STPI, will be operated under the Primary Data Centres' Disaster Recovery Centre in Noida.

The centre at Bhubaneswar will help students of geology, researchers, academicians as well as various companies to conduct data analytics and research based on data available on exploration and production of petroleum products in India.

"While we had a primary data centre at our Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), Noida premises, there was always a need of a secondary data centre as part of disaster recovery and business continuity plan for the primary data centre. This SDC is important as it will help safeguard our exploration and production data," said Pradhan.

He said in line with the Digital India mission, the NDR will provide an e-platform for investors to access, visualize and purchase exploration and production data.

"I am happy and confident that new infrastructure will promote entrepreneurship and innovation and will help the IT sector in Odisha reach new heights creating more and more employment avenues and contribute to the upliftment of the state," said Pradhan.

Electronics and IT Minister Prasad said STPI centre inaugurated in Bhubaneswar is the biggest Software Technology Park of eastern India.

He said these initiatives will boost digital development of Odisha.