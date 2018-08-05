Sunday, August 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 05 August, 2018 11:16 IST

Govt inaugurates Secondary Data Centre of National Data Repository in Bhubaneshwar

The centre at Bhubaneswar will help students of geology, researchers to conduct data analytics and research.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on 4 August inaugurated the Secondary Data Centre of National Data Repository (NDR) and a new facility of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Bhubaneswar.

The NDR is a first of its kind in eastern India.

The Secondary Data Centre (SDC), which is going to be operational at STPI, will be operated under the Primary Data Centres' Disaster Recovery Centre in Noida.

India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Petroleum Minister. Image: Reuters

The centre at Bhubaneswar will help students of geology, researchers, academicians as well as various companies to conduct data analytics and research based on data available on exploration and production of petroleum products in India.

"While we had a primary data centre at our Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), Noida premises, there was always a need of a secondary data centre as part of disaster recovery and business continuity plan for the primary data centre. This SDC is important as it will help safeguard our exploration and production data," said Pradhan.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister

He said in line with the Digital India mission, the NDR will provide an e-platform for investors to access, visualize and purchase exploration and production data.

"I am happy and confident that new infrastructure will promote entrepreneurship and innovation and will help the IT sector in Odisha reach new heights creating more and more employment avenues and contribute to the upliftment of the state," said Pradhan.

Electronics and IT Minister Prasad said STPI centre inaugurated in Bhubaneswar is the biggest Software Technology Park of eastern India.

He said these initiatives will boost digital development of Odisha.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

also see

Geology

Rare blue diamonds reveal Earth's deepest geological secrets, say scientists

Aug 02, 2018

Aadhaar

Aadhaar security: UIDAI has not conducted serious forensic audits for breaches

Aug 01, 2018

NewsTracker

At least 10 dead as earthquake of 6.4 magnitude strikes Indonesia's Lombok; authorities temporarily shut mount Rinjani

Jul 29, 2018

Geology

Carbon leak over 11,000 years warmed the planet, aided human habitability: Study

Aug 01, 2018

Habitable Planets

What makes planets 'habitable' questioned, widening prospects of finding others

Aug 01, 2018

Data Protection

Data Protection Bill Series: Obligations on data fiduciaries and compromises made

Aug 02, 2018

science

Plastic ban

Chile becomes first South American country to ban commercial use of plastic bags

Aug 05, 2018

Blue Origin

Blue Origin rocket programme adds hundreds of engineers as space race accelerates

Aug 05, 2018

Space Travel

Boeing & SpaceX to push their human spaceflights plans to 2019: NASA

Aug 03, 2018

Space

SpaceX Dragon to return this week carrying 2.5 tonnes of ISS science & supplies

Aug 03, 2018