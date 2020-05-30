Sunday, May 31, 2020Back to
Govt blocks Dutch file sharing website WeTransfer.com; Delhi Police had requested ban due to security reasons

The government has ordered internet service providers to block computer file sharing website WeTransfer on request of the Delhi Police due to security reasons


Press Trust of IndiaMay 30, 2020 23:54:22 IST

New Delhi: The government has ordered internet service providers to block computer file sharing website WeTransfer on request of the Delhi Police due to security reasons.

The order issued by the Department of Telecom on 18 May directed all ISP to block two download links on Dutch website WeTransfer and also the entire website www.wetransfer.com.

"Delhi Police had requested the IT ministry to block two download links and the entire We Transfer website immediately. Following which orders were issued to the website and links suggested by the Delhi Police," an official source told PTI.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) asked the DoT to direct internet service providers to block the website.

"The compliance be submitted immediately failing which shall inter-alia invite initiation of actions under licence conditions," the DoT order e-mailed to several ISPs said.

