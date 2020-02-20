Thursday, February 20, 2020Back to
Government to set up a 12-member 'Technology Group' for policy advice on latest tech

The three pillars of the work of the 'Technology Group' will include support on policy, procurement and R&D proposals.


Press Trust of IndiaFeb 20, 2020 10:04:09 IST

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of a 12-member empowered "Technology Group" to render timely policy advice to the government.

The panel, which will be headed by Principal Scientific Adviser to the government K Vijay Raghvan, will also make suggestions on the latest technologies and products.

It will look into commercialisation of dual use technologies developed in national laboratories and government research and development organisations and develop a road map for selected key technologies, an official statement said.

Government to set up a 12-member Technology Group for policy advice on latest tech

It will look into commercialisation of dual use technologies developed in national laboratories and government research and development organisations. Image: Pixabay

The three pillars of the work of the "Technology Group" will include support on policy, procurement and R&D proposals.

The panel also intends to ensure that India has appropriate policies and strategies for effective, secure and context-sensitive exploitation of latest technologies for economic growth and sustainable development of the country's industries in all sectors.

