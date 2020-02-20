Press Trust of India

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the constitution of a 12-member empowered "Technology Group" to render timely policy advice to the government.

The panel, which will be headed by Principal Scientific Adviser to the government K Vijay Raghvan, will also make suggestions on the latest technologies and products.

It will look into commercialisation of dual use technologies developed in national laboratories and government research and development organisations and develop a road map for selected key technologies, an official statement said.

The three pillars of the work of the "Technology Group" will include support on policy, procurement and R&D proposals.

The panel also intends to ensure that India has appropriate policies and strategies for effective, secure and context-sensitive exploitation of latest technologies for economic growth and sustainable development of the country's industries in all sectors.

