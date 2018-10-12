Friday, October 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 12 October, 2018 11:14 IST

Government to raise import tariffs on several electronics to bolster falling rupee

The tariff hike attempts to raise import barriers to curtail the import of goods.

India said on 11 October it will raise import tariffs on several electronic items and communication devices, in another move to rein in imports and bolster a falling rupee.

The tariff hike, the second such move by India in a two-week span, was announced late on Thursday by New Delhi as it attempts to raise import barriers to curtail the import of goods it deems as “non-essential” items.

The latest set of increased tariffs could ratchet up trade tensions with the United States and China, among other countries and hurt the likes of network equipment makers such as Cisco Systems Inc, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung Electronics.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The gambit is part of a plan to contain a slide in the rupee, which has weakened more than 14 percent against the US dollar this year, hit by a rout in emerging markets and other domestic factors such as a widening current account deficit.

It was not immediately clear how much of a tariff increase is being levied on each specific item, but the Indian government listed several items that could be impacted including wearables like smartwatches, Voice over Internet Protocol equipment and phones, and Ethernet switches, among other items.

The plan, which becomes effective on 12 October, will potentially also hurt Indian telecoms carriers such as Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Idea, said Neil Shah of tech research firm Counterpoint.

“This will slow down the rollout of high-speed broadband which uses optical fibre and LTE networks,” Shah told Reuters, adding however that it could help local telecom equipment makers like Tata Teleservices that manufacture some of this equipment locally.

The move is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s latest tilt toward protectionism, as it promotes its ‘Make in India’ program.

India announced higher import tax on electronics products such as mobile phones and television sets in December, and then on 40 more items in the budget in February. These include goods as varied as sunglasses, juices and auto components.

Last month, it raised import tariffs on 19 “non-essential items,” including air conditioners, refrigerators, footwear, speakers, luggage and aviation turbine fuel, among other items.

tags


This week's training gets super intense with Shweta Sakharkar


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

NewsTracker

Ericsson settlement deal row: Reliance Communications seeks 60 days more for payment citing pending spectrum sale

Oct 03, 2018

Samsung

Samsung announces it broke record for the highest profit in a single quarter

Oct 06, 2018

Samsung

Samsung Q3 profits to be record high, but chip prices fall may impact negatively

Oct 05, 2018

Lenovo

Lenovo, ZTE shares tank after reports of US companies being infiltrated by Chinese spies

Oct 05, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex down 160 points at 34,208, Nifty slips below 10,300; Vedanta, Tata Steel, Wipro stocks among top losers

Oct 08, 2018

NewsTracker

Sensex rises over 200 points at 34,519, Nifty above 10,300; Tata Motors, ONGC, Kotak Bank among major gainers

Oct 10, 2018

science

Nuclear Fusion

Largest nuclear fusion facility in the world may see 'first plasma' as soon as 2025

Oct 12, 2018

Reproduction

Healthy babies born to same-sex mice parents using stem cells and gene editing

Oct 12, 2018

Robotics

Robot finger that attaches to phones, wriggles across tables and stroke your hand

Oct 12, 2018

Failure to launch

Russian space agency to open a criminal probe into failed rocket launch to ISS

Oct 11, 2018