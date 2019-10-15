Tuesday, October 15, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Government investigating Amazon, Flipkart festive offers after retailer complaints

Local trader groups say Amazon and Flipkart are violating federal rules by burning money to offer discounts.


ReutersOct 15, 2019 17:24:43 IST

The Indian government is looking into whether hefty discounts offered on Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon.com during their online festive sales violate foreign investment rules, a commerce ministry official told Reuters. India introduced new rules in February aimed at protecting the 130 million people dependent on small-scale retail by deterring big online discounts. The rules forced e-commerce firms to tweak their business structures and drew criticism from the United States, straining trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.

Government investigating Amazon, Flipkart festive offers after retailer complaints

Flipkart. Image: Reuters

While Amazon and Flipkart say they've complied with the federal rules, local trader groups say the two companies are violating them by burning money to offer discounts - of more than 50 percent in some cases - during the ongoing festive sales.

Reuters reviewed emails and internal training material from Flipkart showing the company is in some cases offering to reduce, or forfeit, its sales commission from sellers that offer discounts.

The commerce ministry official told Reuters the government was reviewing complaints and evidence filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), a group representing some 70 million brick-and-mortar retailers, alleging Amazon and Flipkart were violating the foreign investment rules.

The official declined to comment on possible action, but executives from Amazon and Flipkart were summoned to meet commerce ministry officials last week to discuss the matter.

Flipkart in a statement said it had a "good meeting" with government officials and it was "deeply committed to doing business the right way in India".

Amazon said it had an "open & transparent discussion" with officials and has a high bar for compliance.

Seeking to attract shoppers around the key Hindu festival of Diwali, both retailers have placed full-page advertisements in top national daily the Times of India to showcase discount offerings stretching from Samsung and Apple phones to clothing and diapers.

"Customers are going online because of the unbelievable discounts. Because of this, sales at offline businesses are down 30 percent to 40 percent this month," CAIT's secretary general Praveen Khandelwal said.

Flipkart incentives

Two emails received by Flipkart sellers in September, just days ahead of the inaugural phase of the festive sales, showed it offering to partly fund discounts.

The company would "burn" 3 percent of the discount if a seller lowered a product price by 15 percent, or 9 percent if the seller discounted by 30 percent, said one of the emails.

In training material posted on Flipkart's restricted website for its sellers, seen by Reuters, the company asks them to prepare for the festive season by saying "nothing is bigger than this" and explaining how they can benefit by discounting products for Flipkart's premium customers.

"We want to ensure that you fetch as much profit from it as possible ... whatever the discount you are offering, half of that will be reimbursed to you by Flipkart," a post said.

A Flipkart source said the incentives were compliant with Indian regulations and were aimed at promoting sellers' earnings by effectively reducing the commission they pay.

All India Online Vendors Association, whose 3,500 members sell products on various online platforms including Flipkart, in a statement, said fewer than 100 of its members benefitted from Flipkart's partial discount funding, giving some sellers an unfair advantage.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Smart TVs

Xiaomi, iFFALCON, Sanyo and others offering the best deals on Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart (October 2019)

Oct 14, 2019
Xiaomi, iFFALCON, Sanyo and others offering the best deals on Smart TVs on Amazon and Flipkart (October 2019)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Huawei P30 Pro to Canon 200D, best deals today

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Huawei P30 Pro to Canon 200D, best deals today

Oct 02, 2019
Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: Deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Pixel 3A XL, Redmi Note 7s, more

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2019: Deals on Redmi K20 Pro, Pixel 3A XL, Redmi Note 7s, more

Oct 14, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Deals on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Deals on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7 Pro, Galaxy M30, more

Oct 14, 2019
Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Oct 2019): From Redmi K20 Pro to Vivo V15 Pro

Smartphones

Best phones under Rs 25,000 (Oct 2019): From Redmi K20 Pro to Vivo V15 Pro

Oct 14, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Tips and tricks to shop efficiently during sale period

Amazon Great Indian Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Tips and tricks to shop efficiently during sale period

Oct 14, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019