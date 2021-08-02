Monday, August 02, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Government asks iPhone, iPad users in India to update their devices immediately

Apple had recently released iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates that fix a memory corruption zero-day vulnerability.


tech2 News StaffAug 02, 2021 17:46:33 IST

The government of India's official IT security organisation CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) has warned Apple users to update their iPhones and iPads as soon as possible. Apple had recently released iOS 14.7.1 and iPadOS 14.7.1 updates that fix a memory corruption zero-day vulnerability. According to CERT-In, this vulnerability is "currently being exploited" and hence users are advised to "apply patches urgently".

Image: Reuters

According to CERT-In, this vulnerability is "currently being exploited" and hence users are advised to "apply patches urgently". Image: Reuters

Going by the CERT-In report, exploitation of this vulnerability could let a remote attacker with kernel privileges execute arbitrary code and gain elevated privileges on a targeted system. As per an official statement, "This vulnerability exists in IOMobileFrameBuffer of Apple iOS and iPadOS due to memory corruption issues with inadequate memory handling."

According to CERT-In, devices affected by this vulnerability include iPhone 6s and later models, all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later models, iPad fifth generation and later devices, iPad mini 4 and later models, iPod Touch (seventh generation), and devices running macOS Big Sur.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple App Stores, iTunes now accept payments via UPI, RuPay, Netbanking: How to make payments

Aug 02, 2021
Apple App Stores, iTunes now accept payments via UPI, RuPay, Netbanking: How to make payments
Apple Music's spatial and lossless audio features rolled out in India: What it means and how to enable it

Apple Music

Apple Music's spatial and lossless audio features rolled out in India: What it means and how to enable it

Jul 20, 2021
Clubhouse denies allegation of data breach that claimed to leak 3.8 million phone numbers on dark web

Clubhouse

Clubhouse denies allegation of data breach that claimed to leak 3.8 million phone numbers on dark web

Jul 26, 2021
Apple announces Back to School offers where students, teachers can get free AirPods, Apple Arcade subscription and more

Apple Back to School

Apple announces Back to School offers where students, teachers can get free AirPods, Apple Arcade subscription and more

Jul 19, 2021
Ted Lasso Season 2 creators on what makes their sweet soccer drama enjoy a shelf life beyond lockdown

Ted Lasso Season 2 creators on what makes their sweet soccer drama enjoy a shelf life beyond lockdown

Jul 23, 2021
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet report combined profits of more than $50B in the third quarter

Tech giants

Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet report combined profits of more than $50B in the third quarter

Jul 28, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021