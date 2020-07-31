Friday, July 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Government adds restrictions to import of colour TVs in move to promote Indian manufacturing

The curbs will be imposed on TV sets of screen size ranging from up to 36 cm to over 105 cm.


Press Trust of IndiaJul 31, 2020 18:00:22 IST

The government on Thursday imposed restrictions on imports of colour television, a move aimed at promoting domestic manufacturing and cut inbound shipments of non-essential items from countries like China.

"Import policy of colour television.....is amended from free to restricted," Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Putting an item under restricted category of imports means the importer of that commodity will have to seek licence from the commerce ministry's DGFT for the imports.

The major exporters of TV sets include China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Germany.

Government adds restrictions to import of colour TVs in move to promote Indian manufacturing

The curbs are imposed on TV sets of screen size ranging from up to 36 cm to over 105 cm. Liquid crystal display (LCD) television sets of screen size below 63 cm are also covered under the restrictions.

India imported colour TV worth USD 781 million in 2019-20. Imports from Vietnam and China stood at USD 428 million and USD 293 million respectively in the last financial year.

Commenting on the development, President and CEO Panasonic India Manish Sharma said that consumers are going to get high quality assembled TV sets now.

"It will definitely have a positive impact on domestic assembling which happens here. Leading brands already have manufacturing and assembling units in the country. So, it is not going to impact us," he said.

The move will have a procedural impact, he added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

coronavirus vaccine

Head of Chinese CDC says he is injected with experimental Coronavirus vaccine

Jul 29, 2020
Head of Chinese CDC says he is injected with experimental Coronavirus vaccine
Drugs body CDSCO suspends import licences of 19 firms for non-USFDA COVID-19 testing kits

Drugs body CDSCO suspends import licences of 19 firms for non-USFDA COVID-19 testing kits

Jul 25, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020