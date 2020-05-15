tech2 News Staff

GoQii has launched new Vital 3.0 fitness band in India. With its sensors that detect body temperature, GoQii claims that the fitness band could help in early COVID-19 detection and tracing.

The GoQii Vital 3.0 track vitals like body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and sleep, in addition to step and calorie count.

GOQii has also partnered with German health tech startup Thryve to conduct a clinical study in India to detect COVID-19 infections earlier than testing.

The fitness band comes with an in-built temperature display and thermal sensor. "The continuous monitoring feature and the on-demand feature is for users who would like to check it at their convenience. The temperature range is 77°F to 113 °F with an accuracy of +/- 0.3 °F ", GoQii announced.

"Governments, Hospitals, Schools, BPOs, Insurance, Banking, Ride-sharing, Food delivery, E-Commerce & Logistics companies around the world are in talks with us to use the GOQii Vital 3.0. Combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 Smart Band can help significantly in isolating potential COVID-19 patients and preventing further spread. We are confident that the clinical study will show positive results in predicting COVID-19 infection,”, said Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GoQii.

As for other specifications and features, the Vital 3.0 features a coloured display, it's waterproof, it shows notifications for messages, calls, WhatsApp, Facebook, others, its has built-in USB charger, and can apparently offer up to 7-day battery life.

GOQii Vital 3.0 will be available in India in phases and on an immediate basis for the frontline workers, government and private enterprises. The company also plans to eventually launch the band in the US, UK, Australia, Japan, UAE, Singapore, and other countries.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the GoQii Vital 3.0 will be available for order from the GOQii App and will be soon available on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.