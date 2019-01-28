Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

GOQii RunGPS smart band with 'Marathon Coaching' launched at Rs 4,999

The GOQii RunGPS smart band has six screens that track steps, distance, pace, calorie burnt and heart rate

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 19:28:41 IST

GOQii has just set the right note for those fitness enthusiasts who are looking for a smart band with GPS tracker at an affordable price. The India-based smart preventive healthcare company has introduced the GOQii RunGPS smart wearable in India for a price of Rs 4,999.

GOQii RunGPS smart band will be available on GOQii store and Amazon

GOQii RunGPS smart band will be available on GOQii store and Amazon

The new GOQii smart band is available for purchase on e-retail platform Amazon and GOQii store. The RunGPS smart band aimed for those users who train and coaches for marathons, treks and other running activities. The smart band integrated with "Marathon Coaching," GoQii has partnered with doctors and running trainers to provide personalised coaching to users under a three-month coaching programme.

The RunGPS smart wearable comes with six screens that track steps, distance, pace, calorie burnt and heart rate. The device tracks sleeping pattern as well. The smart band is waterproof and comes with an integrated USB charger. GOQii claims that the RunGPS smart band will provide up to seven days of battery backup.

The device bundles GOQii's family care plan and users can access GOQii Play, the company's video content service that includes videos on yoga, nutrition, mental & emotional wellbeing. The device can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth to iPhone or Android smartphone with the GOQii app.

"GOQii has always aimed at looking at simple, affordable and adaptable options for preventive healthcare," GOQii's founder and CEO, Mr Vishal Gondal said. "GOQii RunGPS will greatly aid our players (users) to run better towards a healthier lifestyle. Running has been known to improve mental and health functions, lowering depression levels, increase stamina, boost immunity and maintain a healthy BMI. Our RunGPS will surely benefit all health enthusiasts," he added.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote launched at Rs 3,999 in India

Jan 16, 2019

Amazon Scout

Amazon is testing autonomous robots for delivery, and they are called Scouts

Jan 24, 2019

Amazon

Amazon's facial detection technology 'Rekogniton' shows bias, say researchers

Jan 28, 2019

E-commerce

India's revised e-commerce regulations to hit Amazon, Walmart; US govt concerned

Jan 24, 2019

Amazon Echo Input

Amazon Echo Input launched at Rs 2,999 to make your old speakers Alexa enabled

Jan 17, 2019

Data privacy

Austrian data privacy activist files EU complaint against Apple, Amazon, Netflix

Jan 19, 2019

science

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019