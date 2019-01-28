tech2 News Staff

GOQii has just set the right note for those fitness enthusiasts who are looking for a smart band with GPS tracker at an affordable price. The India-based smart preventive healthcare company has introduced the GOQii RunGPS smart wearable in India for a price of Rs 4,999.

The new GOQii smart band is available for purchase on e-retail platform Amazon and GOQii store. The RunGPS smart band aimed for those users who train and coaches for marathons, treks and other running activities. The smart band integrated with "Marathon Coaching," GoQii has partnered with doctors and running trainers to provide personalised coaching to users under a three-month coaching programme.

The RunGPS smart wearable comes with six screens that track steps, distance, pace, calorie burnt and heart rate. The device tracks sleeping pattern as well. The smart band is waterproof and comes with an integrated USB charger. GOQii claims that the RunGPS smart band will provide up to seven days of battery backup.

The device bundles GOQii's family care plan and users can access GOQii Play, the company's video content service that includes videos on yoga, nutrition, mental & emotional wellbeing. The device can be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth to iPhone or Android smartphone with the GOQii app.

"GOQii has always aimed at looking at simple, affordable and adaptable options for preventive healthcare," GOQii's founder and CEO, Mr Vishal Gondal said. "GOQii RunGPS will greatly aid our players (users) to run better towards a healthier lifestyle. Running has been known to improve mental and health functions, lowering depression levels, increase stamina, boost immunity and maintain a healthy BMI. Our RunGPS will surely benefit all health enthusiasts," he added.

