FP Staff

GoPro announced three new action cameras under its all-new Hero 11 Black series, called the Hero 11 Black, Hero 11 Black Creator Edition and the Hero 11 Black Mini. Each of the three new HERO 11 Black cameras are designed to appeal to consumers in different ways, meeting the needs of their particular use cases.

All three cameras under the Hero11 Black series get a new and much larger sensor that delivers the highest resolution, highest 10-bit color depth, highest level of level of video stabilization and widest field of view. All three new cameras are powered by GoPro’s GP2 chip and also include a brand-new feature that automatically sends highlight videos to your smartphone.

The new GoPro Hero 11 Black may look similar to last year’s Hero10 Black, meaning it still comes with a 1.4-inch front display on the front and a 2.27-inch touchscreen display on the back.

However, it comes with an all-new 1/1.9-inch upgraded sensor capable of shooting 27MP stills natively, and 24.7MP stills taken from videos. While the camera retains the same 5.3K video shooting capabilities at 60fps, or alternatively 4K at 120fps, the new sensor captures 10-bit colour video and enables 8:7 aspect videos.

Furthermore, the flagship Hero 11 Black comes with an advanced version of GoPro’s HyperSmooth 5.0 technology as well as three new Night Effect Time Lapse preset modes, and a high-performance enduro battery.

The Hero 11 Back Mini on the other hand, is a shrunken-down version of the Hero 11 Black and doesn’t come with any displays on the front or back of the device. The Hero 11 Black Mini, like the standard Hero 11 Black, offers the same set of capabilities and features. The Hero 11 Black Mini is a fresh take on GoPro’s line of Session cameras, which were last launched in 2016.

Finally, we have the most expensive camera in the lineup, the GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition. Basically, it is a supercharged version of the Hero 11 Black, and comes with a long-lasting battery grip with built-in buttons for one-handed camera control, an optional directional microphone, external mic input, HDMI port for connecting to external displays, a high-output LED light and two cold shoe mounts for mounting additional accessories.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black is available in India for Rs 51,500, whereas the top-end Hero 11 Black Creator Edition will be available sometime in mid-October For Rs 71,500. The Hero 11 Black Mini will be available from November onwards for Rs 41,500. In India, the Hero 11 Black series will be available across GoPro’s offline and online retail partners including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital etc.