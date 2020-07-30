FP Trending

American action camera giant GoPro is extending its horizon by launching a range of lifestyle gear products like clothing, accessories and bags.

The brand new items will be available at GoPro.com with the apparel starting at $24.99 (approx Rs 1,800) and backpacks beginning from the range of $19.99 (approx Rs 1,500). The company will be also selling sunglasses and water bottles, prices for which start at $29.99 (approx Rs 2,100).

“GoPro has been focused on helping people pursue active lifestyles since day one, and our expansion into categories like bags, apparel and ultra-functional accessories stay true to that,” said Nicholas Woodman founder and CEO.

He added, “We’re excited to bring GoPro design and versatility to a broad range of lifestyle products and offer them at very attractive prices exclusively on GoPro.com."

Woodman further said that GoPro PLUS subscribers will be getting an extra benefit as they can get a 30 percent discount on all of these new products.

The signature line of bags will be released first which will be followed by the clothing and other accessories.

There is a wide range of GoPro bags available that includes a daytripper that has been designed for travellers. At $99.99 (approx Rs 7,400), this bag comes with padded storage for a laptop and other gear. GoPro also introduced a 2-in-1 duffel backpack called the Mission. This is ideal for rough and tough adventures, available at $99.99 (approx Rs 7,400).

In the section of lightweight minimalist bags, GoPro has brought Sling ($49.99, approx Rs 3,700) which can be also worn as a waist pack. Casey and Casey LITE bags have been molded to carry GoPro and accessories. While Casey ($49.99, approx Rs 3,700) comes with a padded construction with soft tricot lining; the lite version ($19.99, approx Rs 1,500) is travel-friendly and features customisable padded construction.

If you are looking for a waterproof yet lightweight bag suitable for hiking and other adventures, then Storm DRY is the right choice. It can be bought at $99.99 (approx Rs 7,400). The California-based company also launched Stash at $69.99 (approx Rs 5,200) which is a flexible fast-loading roll top bag.