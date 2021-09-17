FP Trending

GoPro has announced the company’s flagship camera Hero 10 Black, featuring the new GP2 processor. The new and high-performing processor provides breakthrough image quality with blistering video frame rates with ease, ensuring that the camera resets the bar for quality and performance.

The device, which boasts of various features such as HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation, next-generation image quality, 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR), and Local Tone Mapping (LTM), goes on sale internationally, starting 17 September on GoPro.com.

It will be available in India from early November at select retail partners (Amazon, Chroma, Flipkart, and select imaging stores) at a price of Rs 54,000.

The new camera will join other GoPro cameras including the dual-lens, 360° MAX camera priced at Rs 53,000, Hero 9 Black costing Rs 43,000, and the Hero 8 Black available at Rs 31,000.

The Hero 10 Black can capture life-like 5.3K video at the speed of 60 frames per second, with 665 percent more resolution than 1080p HD and 91 percent more resolution than 4K. The camera also boasts of higher performance 4K video at 120 frames per second as well as 2.7K video at an incredible speed of 240 frames per second.

The camera contains higher-resolution 23 MP photos and the capacity to pull 19.6 MP from 5K 4:3 video as well as 15.8 MP video stills from 60-frames-per-second 5.3K video.

With the new GP2 processor that enables HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation, the Hero 10 Black ensures the smoothest shake-free video possible. The processor also results in a snappier user interface and improved low-light performance.

The in-camera horizon levelling feature of the device gets an increased tilt limit of 45 degrees in high-performance settings, up from 27 degrees, ensuring smooth and steady video footage.

The device comes with Digital Lenses Providing Linear, Ultra-Wide (SuperView), Wide and Narrow Perspectives. It also contains a rechargeable and removable,1,720 mAh battery.

For content transfer, the Hero 10 Black provides wireless offloading to the Quik app at faster speeds of up to 30 percent.

Quik subscribers can also enjoy cloud backup of their content, when saved to the Mural feed, through a subscription of Rs 499 annually. The camera also has a new USB wired offload option that transfers content to your phone’s Quik app 50 percent faster than wireless.

GoPro has also challenged its users to create the launch highlight reel of the Hero 10 Black. The invite is exclusive to Hero 10 Black owners, who are invited to share their video clips for the Hero 10 Black Million Dollar Challenge video that will be released in December 2021. Submissions are open on GoPro.com/MillionDollarChallenge till 1 December, with entrants whose videos are chosen, standing a chance to win an equal share of $1,000,000.