FP Trending

GoPro has launched a new camera Hero9 Black that comes with a powerful new sensor and next-gen video stabilisation ability.

The new GoPro Hero9 Black is priced at Rs 49,500 and will be made available in India from late October. It will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores.

The new GoPro will deliver 5K video and 20 MP photos using the new image sensor. The next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation and Max SuperView ultra-wide-angle pictures and videos come with the Max Lens Mod accessory.

Max Lens Mod will be available at Rs 10,500 and has been aimed at suiting the needs of social media creators and film and television professionals. It will also allow horizon lock, even when the camera has been rotated 360 degrees. There are variants of Mod also available that will be compatible with Hero 9 Black.

Media Mod for Hero9 Black: Rs 8,400

Display Mod: Rs 6,900

Light Mod: Rs 4,700

GoPro has stated via a release that the latest offering will provide an in-camera horizon levelling. Featuring a new front-facing display, alongside a larger rear display, the Hero9 Black promises to provide 30 per cent more battery life.

Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO said, “Hero9 Black reflects our commitment to delivering what our customers have been asking for, including more value for their money.”

The company chief also said that they have eliminated plastic in the packaging of the device and instead have packed the camera in a “high-quality travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories”.

“We’re excited to package HERO9 Black in a high-value travel case instead of traditional wasteful packaging, and we’re committed to doing the same with the rest of our cameras by the end of 2021,” Woodman added.