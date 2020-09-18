Friday, September 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

GoPro Hero9 Black with new image sensor, front color display launched in India at Rs 49,500

The new GoPro Hero9 Black is priced at Rs 49,500 and will be made available in India from late October.


FP TrendingSep 18, 2020 13:27:17 IST

GoPro has launched a new camera Hero9 Black that comes with a powerful new sensor and next-gen video stabilisation ability.

The new GoPro Hero9 Black is priced at Rs 49,500 and will be made available in India from late October. It will be sold via Amazon, Flipkart, Chroma and select imaging stores.

The new GoPro will deliver 5K video and 20 MP photos using the new image sensor. The next-generation HyperSmooth 3.0 video stabilisation and Max SuperView ultra-wide-angle pictures and videos come with the Max Lens Mod accessory.

GoPro Hero9 Black with new image sensor, front color display launched in India at Rs 49,500

GoPro Hero 9 Black

Max Lens Mod will be available at Rs 10,500 and has been aimed at suiting the needs of social media creators and film and television professionals. It will also allow horizon lock, even when the camera has been rotated 360 degrees. There are variants of Mod also available that will be compatible with Hero 9 Black.

Media Mod for Hero9 Black: Rs 8,400

Display Mod: Rs 6,900

Light Mod: Rs 4,700

GoPro has stated via a release that the latest offering will provide an in-camera horizon levelling. Featuring a new front-facing display, alongside a larger rear display, the Hero9 Black promises to provide 30 per cent more battery life.

Nicholas Woodman, GoPro’s founder and CEO said, “Hero9 Black reflects our commitment to delivering what our customers have been asking for, including more value for their money.”

The company chief also said that they have eliminated plastic in the packaging of the device and instead have packed the camera in a “high-quality travel case that fits additional mounts and accessories”.

“We’re excited to package HERO9 Black in a high-value travel case instead of traditional wasteful packaging, and we’re committed to doing the same with the rest of our cameras by the end of 2021,” Woodman added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop

1Up In The House | Shooting Range Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Astrophysics

Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli

Sep 10, 2020
Vera C Rubin Observatory captures stunning, record-breaking first photo of broccoli
Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Vivo

Vivo S1 Pro and Y50 get a price cut, will now be available at Rs 18,990, Rs 16,990 respectively

Sep 16, 2020
OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus Nord receives OxygenOS 10.5.7 update with improved power consumption, macro camera and more

Sep 08, 2020
Realme 7 Pro review: The ultimate budget smartphone under Rs 20,000

Realme 7 Pro Review

Realme 7 Pro review: The ultimate budget smartphone under Rs 20,000

Sep 14, 2020
Vivo X50 Pro review: When a pretty camera matters most

Vivo X50 Pro review

Vivo X50 Pro review: When a pretty camera matters most

Sep 08, 2020
Oppo F17 Pro Review: Stunning to look at, but with too many compromises

Oppo F17 Pro

Oppo F17 Pro Review: Stunning to look at, but with too many compromises

Sep 15, 2020

science

New findings in dark matter physics could prompt brand-new model of the 'real' universe

Dark Matter

New findings in dark matter physics could prompt brand-new model of the 'real' universe

Sep 18, 2020
As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

The Sun

As Sun enters 'solar cycle 25', experts foresee below-average solar activity till July 2021

Sep 17, 2020
Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Dead Stars

Glimpse of our system once the Sun is dead? First Jupiter-sized exoplanet found orbiting white dwarf star

Sep 17, 2020
Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Phosphine on Venus

Phosphine found in the Venus atmosphere, could be signs of 'aerial life' in planet's clouds

Sep 16, 2020