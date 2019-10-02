tech2 News Staff

GoPro has launched the eighth iteration of its popular action camera, the GoPro Hero 8 Black. The action camera will start shipping from 15 October and the pre-orders have begun at $399. In India, the GoPro Hero 8 Black will be selling for Rs 36,500.

Keeping the launch price the same as the Hero 7 Black when it had launched, the GoPro Hero 8 Black comes with some improvements. For starters, the Hero 8 Black comes with an inbuilt mounting system. So instead of putting the camera in a housing and then attaching that to the GoPro mounting accessories, the Hero 8 Black has the two flaps or fingers at its base which can be opened up to point downwards. When not in use, they flip up to lie flush with the GoPro Hero 8 Black body and are held in place by magnets. Gone are the days of having to remove the camera from the housing frame to access the battery or microSD card, those have now been placed on the side.

In addition to this, the user interface has been revamped and GoPro promises fewer taps to get things done. You will now be able to shoot up to 4K footage at 60 fps and with the Hyper Smooth 2.0 feature, you can get the footage as smooth as you like.

GoPro Hero 8 Black will also support optional 'Mods' which will let you attach a shotgun microphone or additional LED light or a flip-up screen for those shooting vlogs.

HyperSmooth 2.0 builds upon the goodness that was offered by the Hero 7 Black. With the HyperSmooth 2.0, you will get the option to set it to 'high' or turn on a 'boost' mode which gives an extra smooth image but with a crop factor. HyperSmooth 2.0 is available with all shooting modes. Another feature that has been brought over from the Hero 7 Black is the Time Warp, which automatically adjusts the speed of the footage based on the data that is being captured by the camera's custom GP1 sensor. You can now even tap on the display in between the Time Warp to capture real-time footage to focus on something.

Live Burst feature is similar to the one seen on Apple iPhone and Google Pixel's Motion photo. It shoots a 1.5 sec video before and after you take an image giving you the option to choose a right frame from around 90 of those captured in that 3-sec interval.

Hero 8 Black will come with presets for different resolutions and frame rates. You can even add your own. The Hero 8 Black supports up to 10 presets at a time. This speeds up the process of switching between different resolutions and frame-rates.