FP Trending

GoPro has introduced a firmware update for its latest HERO10 camera. According to the company's statement, the update brings improvements to battery life and recording time. Here's a look at the details.

GoPro HERO10 gets new update

Starting with the performance, the update has introduced three new Video Performance modes to further improve the camera's capabilities, as per the use case.

The Maximum Video Performance IV mode enables maximum resolution and frame rates for high-quality images and ultra slow-motion videos. The Extended Battery IV mode is said to enable optimal use of resolution and frame rates for a longer video recording time, while maintaining battery life.

The Tripod/Stationary Video IX mode is meant for long video recording with high resolution and frame rates. This is meant for situations when the camera is still without motion and without airflow to cool the camera. One thing worth noting is the GPS and HyperSmooth video stabilisation function are both switched off when this mode is enabled.

For the third mode, GoPro says users can expect the following results, considering the temperature is 77F/25C in still situations without movement or airflow to cool the camera:

5.3K60 IV 47 percent more runtime than previous for an average of 29 minute-long clips

5.3K30 IV 11 percent more runtime than previous for an average of 44 minute-long clips

4K120 IV 52 percent more runtime than previous for an average of 26 minute-long clips

4K60 IV 154 percent more runtime than previous for an average of 63 minute-long clips

4K30 IV 35 percent more runtime than previous for an average of 50 minute-long clips

It is further suggested that a future update will allow for even longer videos in 5.3K30 and 4K30. It will also introduce 2.7K and 1080p for longer video clip recording in either Extended Battery or Maximum Video Performance modes.

The GoPro HERO10 Black firmware update will be available by the end of October, and users will be able to download it via the Quik app.

To recap, the GoPro HERO10 Black comes with a new GP2 processor, HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation in all modes, water resistance, better low-light performance, and more. It is currently priced at $399.98.