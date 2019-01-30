Thursday, January 31, 2019 Back to
Google's UPI payments app reaches 100 million downloads milestone on the Play Store

The Google Tez app was launched back in August 2017 and then rebranded as Google Pay in Sep 2018.

tech2 News Staff Jan 30, 2019 22:02:40 IST

Google launched its UPI-based payments app called Tez back in September 2017. Rebranded as Google Pay in August 2018, the app has now reached a commendable landmark of 100 million installs on the Play Store.

With a tailor-made app for India, the tech giant's aim at launch was to capitalise on the country's digital payments and commerce market, and this milestone certainly suggests that Google did a reasonably good job at achieving its target.

Google Pay also offers language support for English, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu, which helped further its footprint in regional markets. A major feature of Google Pay in India has also been its rewards program which includes daily and weekly cashback offers for users.

However, as pointed out in a report by Android Police, pre-installs may have played a major role in reaching the 100 million mark with a number of manufacturers including HMD Global (Nokia) including the app out of the box. But with an average rating of 4.5 stars and more than 1.6 million reviews on the Play Store, it does seem that the millions of installs aren't just a milestone achieved through pre-installs.

 

