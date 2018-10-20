Saturday, October 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 20 October, 2018 12:54 IST

Google's upcoming version of camera app hints at a time-lapse mode

A screenshot of the placeholder of the time-lapse icon is said to be seen in the latest version of the app

The most talked about the phone for its picture-taking quality, the Google Pixel came with a lot of interesting features like the Top Shot, Super Res Zoom, Motion Tracking Autofocus and so on and so forth. With everything that a consumer could ask for in a camera Google Pixel gave it, but still, there was something missing. That's right! The time-lapse mode.

Time-lapse fast-forwards you through a long sunset in just a span of a few seconds. But for some reason, Google Camera hasn't included a mode for creating one.

But this is likely to change as according to a report in XDA Developers it seems that with the shipping of the new Google Pixel 3, Google might be working on the time-lapse feature.

Time-lapse placeholder. Image: XDA Developers

Time-lapse placeholder. Image: XDA Developers

It is also said that the works on the feature have been happening for quite a while now. The camera app is seen to contain a string hinting at the time-lapse mode for years now.

They even checked the camera-app from the first-generation of the Google Pixel device which too carried this string of unreleased time-lapse mode.

Though they feel that the code of the feature is seen to be in the reviewers unit (Version 6.1.009.215420794) of the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL is fairly recent as they did not find this code in the older versions of Google Camera app i.e version 5.1, 5.2, 5.3 and version 6.0.

A screenshot of the placeholder of the time-lapse icon is said to be seen in the latest version i.e 6.1 version of the app, but this placeholder string as per the report is seen to be for two years now.

There is no official information on the coming of the time-lapse mode in the latest version.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope
Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

also see

Google Pixel 3 XL

The Pixel 3XL notch can be hidden if you don’t like it, Google confirms

Oct 11, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL stock wallpaper, along with design details leaked

Oct 09, 2018

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3’s call screening, duplex, lockscreen assistant feature explained

Oct 12, 2018

Pixel 3 and 3 XL

Google Pixel 3, XL available from 1 November starting from Rs 71,000; Pixel Stand also announced

Oct 09, 2018

Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 continues to capitalise on software, sticks with single rear camera

Oct 10, 2018

Samsung

Samsung enjoys mocking the gigantic notch on Google Pixel 3 XL, because why not!

Oct 11, 2018

science

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fish fossil tells a toothy tale of cannibalism during in Jurassic seas

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018

Nuclear Fusion

How far are we from nuclear fusion as a commercially-viable energy source?

Oct 18, 2018