Indo-Asian News Service 08 October, 2018 17:47 IST

Google's unit Jigsaw rolls out a cybersecurity app 'Intra' to fight DNS attacks

Intra app will protect users from DNS attacks, used to block access to news and social media sites.

Google's cybersecurity unit "Jigsaw" has rolled out a new application called "Intra" to the Google Play Store to protect users from Domain Name System (DNS) manipulation attacks, the media reported on 8 October.

DNS is the phonebook of the Internet from where users access information online through domain names. It translates domain names to IP addresses so browsers can load Internet resources.

A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference) in Shanghai, China. Image: Reuters

A Google sign is seen during the WAIC (World Artificial Intelligence Conference). Image: Reuters

"DNS manipulation attack is used to block access to news sites, social media platforms and messaging apps, says Jigsaw, and this new application is expected to prevent that," Android Headlines reported.

"Intra" is also expected to protect users against phishing and malware attacks.

The app also comes with no limit on data usage and does not slow down the Internet connection.

It is an open source app and the company claims that users' information would be kept private, the report added.

