tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 17:30 IST

Google's security key Titan is now available for sale on Google Store for $50

Titan keys can help to secure your Google Account as well as other consumer and enterprise services.

Google had announced USB keys named Titan in July this year, and starting 30 August, the keys are up for sale for anyone who wants to use them. Currently, they're on sale in the Google Store for $50. They are not available in India yet.

Titan can help a user protect their Google account, along with other compatible consumer services like Facebook, Twitter, Dropbox and GitHub. Essentially, like Yubi Keys, Titan is a physical key to your locked accounts. In theory, your account will be inaccessible without the key, protecting your data even if you were phished and your passwords stolen.

Titan Security Keys. Image: Google US

Titan Security Keys. Image: tech2

According to Google, Titan security keys are the strongest 2-step authentication or 2-step verification in the market, because they are based on the FIDO Alliance, which is an industry consortium that addresses the lack of strong authentication devices.

Security keys, in general, are useful for anyone at risk of targeted attacks – like journalists, activists, business leaders, and political campaign teams.

Google explains that the design makes the keys perform critical cryptographic operations, which are difficult to compromise or hack.

The Titan security keys are kits of two keys, one USB and one Bluetooth, and are currently available to customers in the US. To link them with your Google account, you will have to sign in and navigate to the 2-step verification page. Further, Google Cloud admins can enable security key enforcement in G Suite.

