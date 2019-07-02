Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google's rolling out July 2019 patch with better 'Ok Google' detection for Pixel users

The July 2019 update is now available for all of Google’s currently supported Pixel devices.

tech2 News StaffJul 02, 2019 14:51:21 IST

The month may have barely gotten underway but Google's already begun rolling out its latest July security patch to Pixel devices.

The July 2019 Android security update is now available for all of Google’s currently supported Pixel devices which includes the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 3, the Pixel 2, and the first-gen Pixel series. Both factory images and OTA files can be downloaded here if you don’t feel like waiting for Google to push the update to your device.

Googles rolling out July 2019 patch with better Ok Google detection for Pixel users

The matte-finished plastic back of the Google Pixel 3a XL. Image: Omkar G

Essential, meanwhile, has also begun pushing out the new July patch over-the-air for Essential Phone users.

As per a report by XDA Developers, Pixel users can expect better “OK Google” and music detection after the update but apart from that, there's barely any major performance or feature improvements with the update.

Image: Google

Image: Google

As far as security and bug fixes go, around 12 issues have been resolved in the July security patch dated 1 July and 21 issues have been taken care of for the one dated 5 July.

Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file. Google, however, does say that there were “no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues.”

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

Flipkart Sale

Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; here's the best deals

Jun 27, 2019
Flipkart's Qualcomm Snapdragon Days sale goes on until 30 June; here's the best deals
Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 4 leak shows off the upcoming phone in a ‘mint green’ colour

Jun 21, 2019
Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL case renders reportedly reveal new design details

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL case renders reportedly reveal new design details

Jun 24, 2019
Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it

Google

Google shareholder activists want company to split before regulators do it

Jun 19, 2019
Google's new 'Equiano' subsea international cable will connect Africa with Europe

Google

Google's new 'Equiano' subsea international cable will connect Africa with Europe

Jun 29, 2019
Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Google

Google announces an additional investment of $1 billion for housing in the Bay Area

Jun 18, 2019

science

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019
First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Green Politics

First Green Party of J&K launched by environmental lawyer with focus on preserving local forest and wildlife

Jul 02, 2019
Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Chile, Argentina prepare for daytime darkness in spectacular solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 02, 2019
Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Viagra for Women

Viagra for women: US FDA approves injectable drug meant to boost low sex-drive

Jul 02, 2019