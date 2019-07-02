tech2 News Staff

The month may have barely gotten underway but Google's already begun rolling out its latest July security patch to Pixel devices.

The July 2019 Android security update is now available for all of Google’s currently supported Pixel devices which includes the Pixel 3a, the Pixel 3, the Pixel 2, and the first-gen Pixel series. Both factory images and OTA files can be downloaded here if you don’t feel like waiting for Google to push the update to your device.

Essential, meanwhile, has also begun pushing out the new July patch over-the-air for Essential Phone users.

As per a report by XDA Developers, Pixel users can expect better “OK Google” and music detection after the update but apart from that, there's barely any major performance or feature improvements with the update.

As far as security and bug fixes go, around 12 issues have been resolved in the July security patch dated 1 July and 21 issues have been taken care of for the one dated 5 July.

Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file. Google, however, does say that there were “no reports of active customer exploitation or abuse of these newly reported issues.”