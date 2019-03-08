Friday, March 08, 2019 Back to
Google's Rewarded Products will help Android creators earn revenue from non-pay users

Google Play's new tool will help creators earn revenue when users watch ads to get free in-app items.

tech2 News Staff Mar 08, 2019 11:43:13 IST

From arcade, simulation and strategy to shooting games, Google offers a plethora of freemium mobile games in its Play Store app. Although some of these games with high-end graphics are based on the free-to-play model, it allows users to try out new games without paying.

Image: Unsplash.

However, Google has now introduced a new monetisation option that will help Android developers increase their monetised user base. The monetisation option dubbed as 'rewarded products' will allow non-paying users to contribute to the app’s revenue not by paying money but by watching ads.

“One trend has been to reward users for a monetizable action, like watching a video, with in-game currency or other benefits. This gives users more choice in how they experience the app or game, and has been an effective way to monetize non-paying users,” Google mentioned in its Android Developers blog post.

Notably, the first product will be rewarded video where users can opt to watch an advertisement in exchange for in-game currency, virtual items or other rewards. The first type of Rewarded Product available is a short video format. The format is aimed at gamers who don’t make in-app purchases and helps creators to earn ad revenue.

The ads are served by Google AdMob and according to the post carries a broad range of content. Google notes that rewarded products can be added to any app using the Google Play Billing Library or AIDL interface with only a few additional API calls.

To recall, Google brought the concept of rewarded ads in March last year. It has now been moved to open beta and is available for all developers.

