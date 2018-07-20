It was back in 2017 when we first heard about Google working on an operating system for smartphones, called Fuchsia and that it "may" replace Android sometime in the future.

A report by Bloomberg's Mark Bergen and Mark Gurman now throws more light on the new OS, which Google engineers have been reportedly working on for the last two years. Google's goal for Fuchsia is to eventually have it run on a wide range of devices, from smartphones to tiny sensors. This is with the intent of having an OS, which is as streamlined as Apple's iOS.

For the uninitiated, Fuchsia was created from scratch to overcome the limitations of Android as more personal devices and other devices come online. According to the report, Fuchsia is being designed to better accommodate voice interactions and frequent security updates, and to look the same across a range of devices.

In a response to CNET, Google responded to the publications' report, clarifying that Fuchsia is not intended to replace Android anytime soon and that it is just "one of many experimental open-source projects" that Google is working on. Well, there is still a possibility that Fuchsia could replace Android in years to come, but we do not have a timeline from Google just yet.

It could be difficult for Google to get device makers to dump legacy app compatibility and rewrite custom software for a fresh untested platform. Given that it is Google, it's not impossible, but it still sure is a far-fetched dream for now.