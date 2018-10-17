Wednesday, October 17, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 17 October, 2018 16:46 IST

Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL now up for pre-orders on Airtel's online store

The Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL are up from pre-orders, and Airtel will begin the delivery on 3 November.

Bharti Airtel said that Google's Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL smartphones can now be pre-ordered on its online platform starting Wednesday.

Airtel will begin the delivery of the devices on 3 November.

Customers can purchase the smartphones at down payments and EMI plans that come with a built-in postpaid plan bundled with data, calling and content benefits, the company said in a statement.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Image: Google

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Image: Google

The down payments of Pixel 3, Pixel 3XL 64 GB variant and Pixel 3XL 128 GB variant at Airtel Online Store begins at Rs 17,000, Rs 20,000 and Rs 29,000 respectively.

Launched earlier in October, Pixel 3 will cost Rs 71,000 for the 64 GB variant in India and up to Rs 80,000 for the 128 GB storage variant.

The "Pixel 3 XL" will be available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and up to Rs 92,000 for the 128 GB model.

Both the smartphones now come with 8 MP with 8 MP front-facing cameras, a 12.2MP single sensor on the rear and exclusive in-camera Google Lens suggestions that works in real-time.

The devices are available in Just Black, Clearly White and Not Pink colours.

