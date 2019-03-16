Saturday, March 16, 2019 Back to
Google's patent reportedly reveals that the company is working on a foldable phone

Google phone will have horizontal fold much like the rumoured Motorola folding Razr phone.

tech2 News Staff Mar 16, 2019 11:57:18 IST

Foldable smartphones have become the new trend in 2019. With Samsung and Huawei already unveiling their respective folding flagship smartphones along with Oppo, it is time for the other tech giants to step up. Now a new patent has revealed Google's plans for a folding smartphone.

Googles patent reportedly reveals that the company is working on a foldable phone

Concept render of the Samsung foldable phone partially folded. Image: NieuweMobiel

The patent, which was first spotted by Patently Mobile showed that the Google phone will have horizontal fold much like the rumoured Motorola folding Razr phone. The image of the patent also shows that the phone will have a small gap when it is folded, something smartphone manufacturers will look to avoid for a perfectly folding smartphone.

Google's folding design.

Google's folding design.

Apart from that, there is no other information regarding the device but we must also warn readers that this patent reveal does not definitely mean that Google is working on a foldable smartphone. Many time patents gather dust with no one to work on them. We shall know for sure in the coming time for sure.

Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


