Wednesday, August 15, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Associated Press 15 August, 2018 10:39 IST

Google's passively tracking you: Here's how you can delete your past location data

Smartphones also connect to cell towers, so your carrier knows your general location at all times.

Even if you have Location History off, Google often stores your precise location. Here's how to delete those markers and some best-effort practices that keep your location as private as possible.

But there's no panacea because simply connecting to the Internet on any device flags an IP address that can be geographically mapped. Smartphones also connect to cell towers, so your carrier knows your general location at all times.

Google Maps.

Google Maps.

How to stop Google from tracking you:

1. For any device:

Fire up your browser and go to myactivity.google.com. (You'll need to be logged into Google) On the upper left drop-down menu, go to Activity Controls. Turn off both Web & App Activity and Location History. That should prevent precise location markers from being stored to your Google account.

Google will warn you that some of its services won't work as well with these settings off. In particular, neither the Google Assistant, a digital concierge, nor the Google Home smart speaker will be particularly useful.

2. On Android:

Under the main settings icon click on Security & location, scroll down to Privacy heading and tap Location. You can toggle it off for the entire device.

Use App-level permissions to turn off access to various apps. Unlike the iPhone, there is no setting for While Using. You cannot turn off Google Play services, which supplies your location to other apps if you leave that service on.

Sign in as a guest on your Android device by swiping down from the top and tapping the downward-facing caret, then again on the torso icon. Be aware of which services you sign in on, like Chrome.

You can also change search engines even in Chrome.

3. On iOS:

If you use Google Maps, adjust your location setting to While Using the App; this will prevent the app from accessing your location when it's not active. Go to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and from there select Google Maps to make the adjustment.

In the Safari web browser, consider using a search engine other than Google. Under Settings Safari Search Engine, you can find other options like Bing or DuckDuckGo. You can turn location off while browsing by going to Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari Websites, and turn this to Never. (This still won't prevent advertisers from knowing your rough location based on IP address on any website).

You can also turn Location Services off to the device almost completely from Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Both Google Maps and Apple Maps will still work, but they won't know where you are on the map and won't be able to give you directions. Emergency responders will still be able to find you if the need arises.

How to delete past location tracking Google has on you

On the page, myactivity.google.com, look for any entry that has a location pin icon beside Details. Clicking on that pops up a window that includes a link that sometimes says From your current location. Clicking on it will open Google Maps, which will display where you were at the time.

You can delete it from this popup by clicking on the navigation icon with the three stacked dots and then Delete.

Some items will be grouped in unexpected places, such as topic names, google.com, Search, or Maps. You have to delete them item by item. You can wholesale delete all items in date ranges or by service but will end up taking out more than just location markers.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Google

Google is storing user location data from your phones, despite being told not to

Aug 13, 2018

Google

Experts say that Google storing location data has strong potential for abuse

Aug 14, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps' location sharing feature can show your friends' battery status

Aug 03, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps to soon get more India-specific features like the two-wheeler mode

Aug 03, 2018

UIDAI

UIDAI's helpline number is automatically creeping into people's phone contacts

Aug 03, 2018

Time management tools

Facebook, Instagram rollout time management tools, here’s how to use them

Aug 02, 2018

science

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018

Space

United States warns Russia on Moscow's new 'space apparatus inspector'

Aug 14, 2018

Space Force

NASA to support Donald Trump's 'Space Force' if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018