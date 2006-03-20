Aalaap Ghag

Not everyone seems to be getting this - but Google has secretly started testing out a new feature that shows a bar next to your search results containing the amount of results available in each category (like web, images, news, groups etc).. This is cool, because if you search for something, you can instantly figure out if there are any images or newsgroup results without having to actually click switching the Images or News. Saves us a click, and about 12% of the bandwidth!