Tuesday, September 22, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google's Newest Search Results Meter Sidebar!

Not everyone seems to be getting this - but Google has secretly started testing out a new feature that shows a bar next to your search results conta...


Aalaap GhagSep 22, 2020 22:40:13 IST

Not everyone seems to be getting this - but Google has secretly started testing out a new feature that shows a bar next to your search results containing the amount of results available in each category (like web, images, news, groups etc).. This is cool, because if you search for something, you can instantly figure out if there are any images or newsgroup results without having to actually click switching the Images or News. Saves us a click, and about 12% of the bandwidth!

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Race To Zharki

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Throwables Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Pistols Only Challenge

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop

1Up In The House | PaiNan Hotdrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

KickingAround

Premier League: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale flying to London to complete Tottenham Hotspur return

Sep 18, 2020
Premier League: Real Madrid's Gareth Bale flying to London to complete Tottenham Hotspur return

science

Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Breast Milk

Breast milk science finally gets attention from scientists as COVID-19 raises key questions

Sep 22, 2020
Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

melting ice

Global sea levels to rise drastically by 2100 due to Greenland, Antarctica's melting ice sheets

Sep 22, 2020
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 22, 2020
Survivor planet found orbiting a white dwarf closely in data from TESS, Spitzer telescopes

Exoplanets

Survivor planet found orbiting a white dwarf closely in data from TESS, Spitzer telescopes

Sep 21, 2020