It would seem that Google has introduced a new app which lets you navigate your phone using only your voice commands. While it is kind of similar to Google Assistant, there are some differences.

The app is called Voice Access and Google says that this app is to help people with disorders such as Parkinson's and multiple sclerosis. However, it would also quite useful for people who may have their hands full. Here's how it works.

Just launch Voice Access and you will see all the tappable elements with numbers that are overlaid so that you can call to interact with them. The picture above will explain this part.

Once this is all set up, you can move or navigate through the app without even touching it. Just say the number of the thing you want to interact and see it respond instantly. Tech2 tried the app on the OnePlus 6 and it worked extremely fine without any difficulties. Even so, to stop the app the only thing to do is Force Stop.

For the app to work you need to have Android 5.0 or higher and you will also need the Google App installed as well. Apart from that, you will also need to grant the app various permissions to use the voice recorder, access contacts, and other things.

Voice Access settings will appear in the notification window where you customize options such as making a separate button to activate Voice Access, configuring of activation key, activity during voice calls and so on.