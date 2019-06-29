Saturday, June 29, 2019Back to
Google's new 'Equiano' subsea international cable will connect Africa with Europe

Subsea cables form the backbone of the internet by carrying 99 percent of the world's data traffic

ReutersJun 29, 2019 14:01:56 IST

Alphabet Inc's Google on June 28 announced a new subsea cable dubbed "Equiano" that will connect Africa with Europe, as it boosts its cloud computing infrastructure.

Equiano, fully funded by Google, is the company's third private international cable.

Equiano’s planned route and branching units, from which additional potential landings can be built. Image: Google Cloud.

The search engine giant, which has invested $47 billion in improving its global technology infrastructure over the last three years, said Equiano is the company's 14th subsea cable investment globally.

"Equiano will be the first subsea cable to incorporate optical switching at the fiber-pair level, rather than the traditional approach of wavelength-level switching," Google said in a blog post.

Google said a contract to build the cable with Alcatel Submarine Networks was signed in the fourth quarter of 2018, and the first phase of the project, connecting South Africa with Portugal, is expected to be completed in 2021.

The company in April completed the "Curie" project, its first private intercontinental cable, connecting Chile to Los Angeles.

It also announced last year the Dunant transatlantic submarine cable project connecting France and the United States. The 6,600 km cable is scheduled to come into service in 2020.

