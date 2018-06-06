Google's immensely popular Gboard keyboard application is likely to get a battery saver mode soon, as the company tests the latest Gboard beta version, the media reported.

The version 7.3 reveals development on a number of exciting features including a possible "OCR" (optical character recognition capability) tool that could be used to extract text from images.

"Gboard might soon gain a battery saver theme that can be enabled manually by the user or automatically by the device when the corresponding Android battery saver mode is enabled.

By switching to a dark theme and disabling some power hungry features. The battery saver mode can be enabled and disable manually, 9to5Google reported late on Tuesday. These could be apps like stickers and bitmoji.

The tech giant is also working on "OCR" capability that would appear as one of the tools alongside Google Translate, GIF and sticker shortcuts.

"One possible application would be launching it and snapping a picture, with Gboard working to grab the text for copying and pasting. Such functionality already exists within Google Lens, but would be very convenient directly in Gboard," the report said.