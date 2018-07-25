Google has now more than 4 million people using G Suite. There are around 300 new capabilities that have been added to G Suite over the past year. Google has announced a bunch of new tools for productivity and collaboration including tools which have AI-powered features at the Google Cloud Next conference.

Diane Greene, head of Google Cloud, during the Next keynote presentation on 24 July said, "We're incorporating the power of AI into everything you do."

These features focus on making the work process smoother and better. The Security Centre which was introduced earlier this year has a new investigation tool added to it.

According to a blog post by Google, the investigation tool can be accessed from a single place and it also is said to have a simple UI. Thus admins can identify which user has been impacted, remove access to Drive files externally or delete malicious emails.

The investigation tool is available as part of their Early Adopter Program (EAP) for G Suite Enterprise customers.

Google is also adding support for data regions to G Suite. This means that the customers can choose where they want to store their primary data for select G Suite apps, globally in the US or Europe.

The Smart Reply which is available in Gmail is now coming to Hangouts Chat as well thus helping in replying to the messages quicker. There are three different proposed responses which may sound typically the way the user responds.

Sundar Pichai had spoken about the Smart Compose tool at the Google I/O this year and now it is being released for G Suite customers. This tool is said to automatically complete your emails. It helps in filling in greetings, sign-offs and common phrases.

It can also insert personalized information like your office or home address.

In order to catch the tricky spelling and grammatical errors, the new tool Grammar Suggestions is being introduced in the Docs. It even knows complicated grammatical concepts like how to use subordinate clauses correctly. It's available in their Early Adopter Program,

G Suite will also later this year bring voice commands for Hangouts Meet hardware to create the same magic in the conference room that people have been actively enjoying engaging with the Google Assistant.

But Google's cloud division has also been undergoing a lot of controversies. Goole's employees challenged the company's decision to take on the Maven contract. To which Pichai released the ethical guidelines saying that Google wouldn't create technology that would be used for weapons, but he said Google would still pursue work with the military.

Google's cloud platform also faced problems this week as a lot of applications like Snapchat, Pokemon Go, Spotify which use Google's cloud platform faced outages.