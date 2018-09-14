Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 14 September, 2018 07:55 IST

Google's China plan questioned by US lawmakers as staff resigns over issue

Jack Poulson resigned because he felt Google was not honoring its commitment to human rights.

A bipartisan group of 16 US lawmakers asked Google on 13 September if it would comply with China’s internet censorship and surveillance policies should it re-enter the Chinese search engine market.

The questioning added to the pressure on Google to disclose precautions it would take to protect the safety of its users if Chinese regulators allow its search engine to operate.

More than 1,000 Google employees, six US senators and at least fourteen human rights groups have written to the company expressing concern about its China ambitions.

Google Logo. Image: Reuters

Google Logo. Image: Reuters

On 13 September, Jack Poulson, a research scientist who had worked for Google for more than two years, said he resigned because he felt the company was not honoring its commitment to human rights norms in designing the search app.

Poulson told Reuters that executives would not specify to him where the company would draw the line on agreeing to Chinese demands.

“Unfortunately, the virtually unanimous response over the course of three very vocal weeks of escalation was: ‘I don’t know either,’” Poulson said.

He was among a handful who resigned, he told the Intercept online publication, which first reported on his action.

Google declined to comment directly on the lawmakers’ letter or the resignations but said in a statement it had been “investing for many years to help Chinese users” and described its “work on search” for China as “exploratory” and “not close to launching.”

Reuters reported last month that Google planned to seek government clearance to provide a version of its search engine in China that blocks some websites and search terms.

Members of the US House of Representatives, including liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans, said in their letter on 13 September they had “serious concerns” about the potential step.

The letter asked if Google would “ensure that individual Chinese citizens or foreigners living in China, including Americans, will not be surveilled or targeted through Google applications.”

Representative David Cicilline, a Democrat and signer of the letter, wrote on Twitter that “Google should not be helping China crack down on free speech and political dissent.”

Other signers include Representative Michael McCaul, a Republican who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee.

The company could face questions about China when it testifies on privacy issues before a Senate panel on Sept. 26.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, said on 13 September that Google would be invited to testify on a number of issues. He wrote on Twitter that Google had worked with China and Russia on censorship but no longer wanted to do a technology deal with the US Defense Department.

Google’s main search platform has been blocked in China since 2010, but it has been attempting to make new inroads into the world’s largest smartphone market by users.

Google’s re-entry is not guaranteed as China has stepped up scrutiny of business dealings involving US tech firms including Facebook and Apple amid intensifying trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

NewsTracker

Leaked video posted on Breitbart shows Google co-founder Sergey Brin and other execs lamenting Donald Trump election in 2016

Sep 13, 2018

Apple

Apple's 12 September iPhone launch keynote to be streamed live on Twitter

Sep 11, 2018

Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey overruled staff decision to ban Alex Jones: Report

Sep 04, 2018

social media

EU may fine online platforms if they fail to remove extremist content in an hour

Sep 12, 2018

Amazon

Amazon becomes second company to hit $1 trillion mark, a month after Apple

Sep 05, 2018

Google

Google appoints country heads for Google Pay, Android, and Next Billion Users

Sep 04, 2018

science

Respect the fungi, urges the Royal Botanic Garden in its global fungi report

Sep 13, 2018

Former NASA investigator closes in on missing mementos from the Apollo mission

Sep 13, 2018

Archeology

#Ancient: World's oldest drawing, a crisscross cave painting found in Africa

Sep 13, 2018

Economy

Building a low-carbon economy could be the 'growth story of the century': Expert

Sep 13, 2018