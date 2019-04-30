Tuesday, April 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google's broken Android distribution dashboard could be hiding vital OS adoption data

Google is essentially preventing us from having any insights on Android Pie's early adoption.

tech2 News StaffApr 30, 2019 16:06:37 IST

Google's Android developer website hosts a distribution dashboard that details the adoption of the different versions of Android.

With more than 2 billion active Android devices out there, this is a useful metric in knowing whether Google's latest version of Android was actually rolling out to more devices every month and at what rate.

However, as noted by VentureBeat, Google has not updated its Android distribution dashboard with new statistics since 26 October 2018. Meanwhile, Android Q is also just around the corner and Google’s dashboard still doesn’t include Android Pie in its listings. That's because any version of Android running on less than 0.1 percent of devices, were left out of being mentioned on the dashboard.

Googles broken Android distribution dashboard could be hiding vital OS adoption data

The distribution dashboard is on the Android developers website.

Given that Android Pie is now standard on new Android devices and has already rolled out to most high-end flagships, it should ideally be on the dashboard by now. But we won't even know simply because Google's dashboard site has been "under maintenance" for the past six months.

That may be a fine excuse for a while, leaving little reason to doubt it. But a full six months later, we have to consider if “maintenance” is not the reason it was halted.

Android distribution dashboard stats as of 26 October 2018

Android distribution dashboard stats as of 26 October 2018

It feels as if Google has either put this statistic on the back burner or is simply no longer willing to reveal these stats. But why would Google do that?

Well, as pointed out by PhoneArena, once the distribution table gets updated (ie., if it ever does get updated), Android Pie will very likely be at the 4-5 percent mark as most Android manufacturers have already updated many of their devices to the latest official version.

This data would have also given us precious data on how well Google's Project Treble is doing.

For the uninitiated, Project Treble promised faster software updates for non-Pixel Android phones by modularising code and making it easier for OEMs to push updates. In other words, Project Treble was deviced to tackle Android's fragmentation problem. So could Treble have been a failure? Again, there's no way to know.

With Google I/O just around the corner, perhaps Google might be a little bit more transparent with the problem at hand with developers. But until that happens, we don't really have a definitive answer to any of these questions.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to no longer receive an upgrade to Android Pie

Apr 17, 2019
Redmi Y2, Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A to no longer receive an upgrade to Android Pie
Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrated six unique organisms that live with us

Earth Day 2019

Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrated six unique organisms that live with us

Apr 22, 2019
Google sees slowest ever growth in 3 years, Alphabet's revenue rose to $36.3 billion

Google

Google sees slowest ever growth in 3 years, Alphabet's revenue rose to $36.3 billion

Apr 30, 2019
Google Photos' latest update makes it compatible with foldable devices

Google

Google Photos' latest update makes it compatible with foldable devices

Apr 23, 2019
Google Pixel 3a spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie 9 with 4 GB RAM

Google Pixel

Google Pixel 3a spotted on Geekbench running Android Pie 9 with 4 GB RAM

Apr 30, 2019
Google Home lineup now supports YouTube Music’s free ad-supported service

Google

Google Home lineup now supports YouTube Music’s free ad-supported service

Apr 19, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 LIVE: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019