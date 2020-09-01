Tuesday, September 01, 2020Back to
Google’s Android TV dongle Sabrina might is likely to be priced under $50 in the US

The Android TV dongle is likely to come in 'Rock Candy', 'Summer Melon' and 'Como Blue' options.


FP TrendingSep 01, 2020 14:48:52 IST

The news of Google launching its first Android TV dongle called ‘Sabrina’ came a while back and now reports are suggesting the price tag the device could carry.

The team at 9to5Google got their hands on The Home Depot’s internal systems to reveal that Sabrina is going to be priced much lower than earlier expectations. The product has been listed at $49.99 (Approx Rs 3,600) in the United States, the exact same cost as both the Roku Streaming Stick+ and the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Sabrina dongle. Image: Google Cache

The portal also found a now-deleted listing for Sabrina in The Home Depot’s website. But the listing is still accessible through Google Cache.

The report also unveiled the possible colour variants of the dongle. “Rock Candy”, “Summer Melon” and “Como Blue” options for the Android TV dongle have been found.

While Google’s plans of releasing Sabrina were first reported by Stephen Hall of 9to5Google, the official renders of the device were reported by XDA Recognized Developer deadman96385.

The portal got their hands on a firmware build that contained a marketing video featuring an “overview of the Android TV dongle, remote, and new Android TV software that the user is testing”. Unlike Google’s Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra, this device was seen to be available in a soft pink colour other than the usual options of black and white. This colour could be the same as the Summer Melon variant seen in the latest listing.

After the recent 9to5Google report went live, Droid Life also found Sabrina listed at Walmart for $59. On the other hand, Artem Russakovskii from Android Police tweeted the product being listed at Target for $59.99. Interestingly, the internal listing also came with a 30 September release date.

 

