tech2 News Staff

Google has already announced that Android Q will be called Android 10 and that all future incremental updates will be named numerically rather than the traditional dessert names that the company has employed since Android first started. Now it appears that the release date for Android 10 has reportedly been revealed.

While Google did not directly reveal this information, one of its Support Agent, as per a report by Phonearena, has revealed that the launch date for Android 10 would be on 3 September. The report states that the Google Support Agent responded to a comment by a Pixel user on when his device would be getting the new software update.

Unsurprisingly, the Pixel lineup of devices will be the first to get this new software update. The update will be provided to even the three-year-old Pixel 1st-gen devices along with the newly launched Pixel 3a and 3a XL (Review).

Apart from that, there is no further information on which other devices will be getting the update, but you can be sure that devices who had been part of the Android Q beta program will most likely be the first to get updates after the Pixel.

