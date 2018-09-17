Monday, September 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 17 September, 2018 14:28 IST

Google's AI-powered song recognition feature to be officially called Sound Search

Google's algorithm will be adjusting its techniques by detecting the popularity of the song.

Looks like recognising songs using Google's AI is now going to be a much faster process according to Google. The Mountain View-based tech giant says that advancement in its cloud-based artificial intelligence routines will be accelerating the process of recognising songs accurately.

Google Dataset Search. Image: tech2

Google Dataset Search. Image: tech2

As per a blog post by the company, the command is "hey Google, what's this song?" and it has been officially rebranded as Sound Search. Google says that it has included a  neural network four times the size of its predecessor.

The algorithm will be adjusting its techniques by detecting the popularity of the song. If the song is not that well known, the AI will be using a more detailed method for identifying tracks.

Sound Search is a similar technology that is found on the Google Pixel 2 devices wherein the device identifies the sound playing nearby automatically. However, Sound Search has a much larger database, so it is possible to identify from a wide variety of music.

Google says that it is going to make this feature work even in noisy environments and deliver accurate results.

Sound Search is not currently available in India, and Google has remained mum on exactly when it might come.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

also see

Google

Pixel 3 expected to launch on 9 October at 'Made by Google' event in New York

Sep 07, 2018

Google News

Google to roll out features so that you can read news in areas with less network

Sep 11, 2018

Samsung x Google

Samsung is working with Google on an advanced messaging service for Android

Sep 14, 2018

Google

Google to invest $140 million to expand its sole data center in Latin America

Sep 13, 2018

Dataset Search

Google Dataset Search engine launched for researchers and data journalists

Sep 06, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps interface may soon be tweaked a little with a new Commute tab

Sep 04, 2018

science

Genetics

Researchers make a massive map of changes that our brain undergoes as an infant

Sep 15, 2018

Microrobotics

Engineers create robots that fly like insects, possibly advancing drone technology

Sep 15, 2018

ISRO Launch

ISRO's fully-commercial PSLV satellite launch on Sunday: All you need to know

Sep 15, 2018

Global Climate Action Summit closes with more optimism than despair this year

Sep 15, 2018