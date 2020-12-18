Friday, December 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google’s $2.1 billion Fitbit acquisition wins conditional approval from the European competition commission

The deal saw Google agreeing to a number of concessions for the approval of the acquisition after an investigation by EU commission.


TechSamvadDec 18, 2020 14:32:25 IST

Google's $2.1 billion acquisition of wearable tech company Fitbit earned the European Commission's conditional approval, the Competition Commission said in a press release on 17 December 2020. It follows the Commission's investigation into the company's promise not to use Fitbit users' health data for targeted ads. Under the Commission's conditions, the search giant can't use the data of EU Fitbit users for advertising, it must maintain a technical separation between Fitbit and Google data, and make sure EU users have a clear choice about using health data for other Google services.

In approving the deal, Google has now agreed to a number of concessions to ease EU concerns. Among the concessions, Google has agreed not to use Fitbit data, including GPS and health data, gathered from any user in the European Economic Area (EEA) for targeted advertising.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “We can approve the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google because the commitments will ensure that the market for wearables and the nascent digital health space will remain open and competitive. The commitments will determine how Google can use the data collected for ad purposes, how interoperability between competing wearables and Android will be safeguarded and how users can continue to share health and fitness data, if they choose to.”

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

New EU Guidelines

EU asks Amazon, Google, other online platforms to explain search rankings

Dec 08, 2020
EU asks Amazon, Google, other online platforms to explain search rankings
EU disinfo lab report: Pakistan circulating fabricated dossiers, purveys regular stream of fake news, says MEA

EU disinfo lab report: Pakistan circulating fabricated dossiers, purveys regular stream of fake news, says MEA

Dec 11, 2020
Businesses plead for post-Brexit deal as trade talks remain stuck; EU, UK warn citizens to brace for upheaval

Businesses plead for post-Brexit deal as trade talks remain stuck; EU, UK warn citizens to brace for upheaval

Dec 11, 2020
Tehran summons German envoy after EU member countries condemn execution of Iranian journalist

NewsTracker

Tehran summons German envoy after EU member countries condemn execution of Iranian journalist

Dec 13, 2020
Ursula von der Leyen sees 'clear, but very narrow path' in reaching post-Brexit trade deal

NewsTracker

Ursula von der Leyen sees 'clear, but very narrow path' in reaching post-Brexit trade deal

Dec 16, 2020
US states sue Google for abusing market power, allege illegal deal with Facebook to manipulate sales

Google

US states sue Google for abusing market power, allege illegal deal with Facebook to manipulate sales

Dec 17, 2020

science

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Caspian Seals

Mysterious mass die-off of endangered Caspian seals in Moscow shores under investigation

Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Covid-19 Testing

Covid-19 testing: Everything you know about Covid-19 tests, interpreting results, reliability

Dec 15, 2020
Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Agritech

Precision agriculture could boost India's food production capacity, encourage sustainable farming

Dec 10, 2020
SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Spaceflight

SpaceX SN8 prototype crashes in fireball after a partly-successful high-altitude test flight

Dec 10, 2020