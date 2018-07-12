Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 July, 2018 21:11 IST

Google X projects Loon and Wing become independent businesses under Alphabet

Google X projects Loon and Wing will be the newest members of 'Other Bets' within Alphabet.

Google's parent company Alphabet announced in a blog post on 11 July that its two projects called Loon and Wing, under its research and development facility X moonshot will be “graduating” to become full-fledged companies.

According to the blog post, the two companies will be the newest members of the classification “Other Bets” within Alphabet.

Loon is a Google X project that aims to establish a network of balloons in earth's stratosphere. This is to provide internet connectivity to people in remote regions. On the other hand, Wing uses advanced drones for delivering goods around the world. Since both of these projects are now independent companies, they also have new leadership on board.

Loon Balloon. Image: Google X blog

Loon Balloon. Image: Google X blog

Loon will be headed by its new CEO Alastair Westgarth and Wing will be headed by James Ryan Burgess.

Loom's internet balloons have flown over 30 million km in test flights ever since the project began in 2013. One of their balloons survived for a record-breaking 198 days. Once a network of balloons is set up in a particular place, the nearest balloon by Loon transmits high speed internet is to an on-ground telecommunications partner.

Wing since their first flight in 2014, has flown tens of thousands of flights. They have contributed to delivering food and other products to people in the suburbs of Canberra, Australia. They have also delivered defibrillators by air and even delivered lunch to hungry Virginia Tech students. Currently, pilots monitor the delivery drones. However, Wing's goal is to achieve the goal of completely automated delivery.

There is no news whether the now independent companies have any new missions.

tags


latest videos

Instagram Question sticker explained

Instagram Question sticker explained
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App

also see

Data Collection

US lawmakers ask Google and Apple to elaborate their data collection practices

Jul 10, 2018

Data Privacy

California passes data privacy bills to give consumers more control over their data

Jun 29, 2018

Privacy

US House Republicans question Apple, Alphabet on privacy, handling customer data

Jul 10, 2018

ConnectTheDots

R&AW covert ops dismantled Jamaat-e-Islami terror camps in 1992, reveals spymaster Amar Bhushan in book

Jun 30, 2018

HowThisWorks

Bastar development offensive: Geedam lives on to tell another tale, this time of an education city and not of Maoist violence

Jul 11, 2018

Google Glitch

Google Home and Chromecast are down globally, but a software fix is on its way

Jun 28, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018