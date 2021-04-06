FP Trending

Google has updated its policies for Google Workspace, according to which, starting 1 February 2022, all Slides, Docs, Sheets, Drawings, Forms, or Jamboard files will be counted towards storage, according to a blog post by Google on 5 April. Previously, Google had announced that from 1 June 2021, all new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will be counted towards "the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member."

Similarly, as per the latest update, any new Docs, Sheets, Slide, Drawing, Form or Jamboard file created after 1 February 2022, will be counted towards storage. However, the documents that are created before 1 February, 2022 will not take up the free storage.

This change will affect admins and end-users. Previously, Google had announced changes in the storage policy for personal Google accounts which will be implemented from 1 June, 2021. According to the previous announcement, the changes will apply to Photos and Drive. The new changes will be applicable to all the users of Google Workspace and G Suite licenses.

In order to check the storage, admins can visit the photos and drive sections of their accounts. Admins who have taken the Business, Enterprise, Education, or G Suite editions can visit the Usage and support section of the Help Center to check out the storage. Users can also visit the billing section in the Admin console to check out the details of their plan.

According to the blog post, the changes to the storage policies are necessary to keep pace with the storage demand.