Tuesday, April 06, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Google Workspace policies updated, users can create unlimited Docs, Sheets only until Feb 2022

Previously, Google had announced changes in the storage policy for personal Google accounts which will be implemented from 1 June, 2021.


FP TrendingApr 06, 2021 13:23:32 IST

Google has updated its policies for Google Workspace, according to which, starting 1 February 2022, all Slides, Docs, Sheets, Drawings, Forms, or Jamboard files will be counted towards storage, according to a blog post by Google on 5 April. Previously, Google had announced that from 1 June 2021, all new photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos will be counted towards "the free 15 GB of storage that comes with every Google Account or the additional storage you’ve purchased as a Google One member."

Similarly, as per the latest update, any new Docs, Sheets, Slide, Drawing, Form or Jamboard file created after 1 February 2022, will be counted towards storage. However, the documents that are created before 1 February, 2022 will not take up the free storage.

Google Workspace policies updated, users can create unlimited Docs, Sheets only until Feb 2022

Google Workspace allows users to dynamically create and collaborate on a document within a room in Chat, without switching tabs or tools.

This change will affect admins and end-users. Previously, Google had announced changes in the storage policy for personal Google accounts which will be implemented from 1 June, 2021. According to the previous announcement, the changes will apply to Photos and Drive. The new changes will be applicable to all the users of Google Workspace and G Suite licenses.

In order to check the storage, admins can visit the photos and drive sections of their accounts. Admins who have taken the Business, Enterprise, Education, or G Suite editions can visit the Usage and support section of the Help Center to check out the storage. Users can also visit the billing section in the Admin console to check out the details of their plan.

According to the blog post, the changes to the storage policies are necessary to keep pace with the storage demand.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Google Workspace

Google Workspace brings add-ons to Docs, Sheets and Slides to allow users get third party apps access

Oct 23, 2020
Google Workspace brings add-ons to Docs, Sheets and Slides to allow users get third party apps access
Google makes sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Forms easier with new update

Google

Google makes sharing Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Forms easier with new update

Apr 30, 2020
Google to remove QuickOffice from Play Store after Drive integration

Google to remove QuickOffice from Play Store after Drive integration

Jun 30, 2014
Google announces shutdown of legacy versions of Google apps from 3 April

Google announces shutdown of legacy versions of Google apps from 3 April

Jan 23, 2017
Google Docs, Sheets and Slides apps can now run side by side on Apple iPads

Google Docs, Sheets and Slides apps can now run side by side on Apple iPads

Aug 11, 2016
Google Drive for iOS updated to support multiple image and video uploads

Google Drive for iOS updated to support multiple image and video uploads

Jan 30, 2013

science

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic unveils second piloted spacecraft VSS Imagine, test flight slated for May 2021

Mar 31, 2021
Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Climate Economics

Benefits of 'drastic' measures to address emissions, warming outweigh costs: economists

Mar 31, 2021
Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Spiders on Mars

Odd spider-like structures on Mars form as carbon dioxide sublimates, study suggests

Mar 30, 2021
Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Synthetic Biology

Synthetic bacteria-like 'minimal' cell can now divide and grow like natural cells do

Mar 30, 2021