FP Trending

Google is introducing several Workspace add-ons for Google Docs, Sheets and Slides. These add-ons will let users use third-party applications within Google Workspace without having to open the apps separately. This will hence make the entire user experience more seamless and working faster, as per the firm. Google announced the launch of the add-ons via a blog post on Wednesday.

Google Workspace add-ons are already available for some other Google apps like Calendar, Gmail, and Drive. According to the tech giant, the latest rollout has already begun and every eligible user will be able to access the add-ons within a few weeks.

To use the latest add-ons, admins will need to select which applications their users will be able to install from the Google Workspace Marketplace. Or they can go to the marketplace and install the required add-ons for the entire domain. For general users, the path of installing an add-on is easy once it has been allowed by the admin. End users just need to click on the ‘+’ button in the Google Workspace quick access side panel. Upon installation, the add-ons will be available on the side panel just across the Google Workplace apps.

The post mentions that the rollout is an extended rollout that can take longer than 15 days for feature visibility. It will be available to only eligible user packs which includes education, essentials, any business starter, the business standard, enterprise standard, business plus, enterprise essentials, enterprise plus, enterprise for education, and other nonprofits customers and users who have their personal accounts.

The blog also spoke about building Workspace add-ons for developers. It encouraged organisations to use Apps Script or any other alternative runtimes to build them. The guide said that these add-ons were customised applications that work together with Google Workspace productivity applications that include Gmail, Google Sheets and Google Docs.